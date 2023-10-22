Reception/Admin Assistant (Gweru)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the above mentioned role.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provides Administrative and secretarial support for the office.

Provides first port of call for the visitors and callers to the Authority's Offices.

Receive visitors and direct them accordingly.

Manages the switchboard and the reception area.

Updates the internal directory and contact details of relevant stakeholders.

Handles incoming and outgoing mail and other documents.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant quaifcations.

Excellent interpersonal, communication and public relations skills.

Effective team working skills and ability to handle people with diverse backgrounds.

Knowledge of office equipment and centralised telephone system.

Self-motivated and willing to work in a pressurised environment.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should email their CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. People living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.