Reception/Admin Assistant (Gweru)

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Oct. 26, 2023
Job Description

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the above mentioned role.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provides Administrative and secretarial support for the office.
  • Provides first port of call for the visitors and callers to the Authority's Offices.
  • Receive visitors and direct them accordingly.
  • Manages the switchboard and the reception area.
  • Updates the internal directory and contact details of relevant stakeholders.
  • Handles incoming and outgoing mail and other documents.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant quaifcations.
  • Excellent interpersonal, communication and public relations skills.
  • Effective team working skills and ability to handle people with diverse backgrounds.
  • Knowledge of office equipment and centralised telephone system.
  • Self-motivated and willing to work in a pressurised environment.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates for this position should email their CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. People living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 26 October 2023

