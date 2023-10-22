Reception/Admin Assistant (Gweru)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is a statutory body mandated to ensure the provision of a level playing field for safe, reliable and sustainable energy supply through effective regulation. ZERA seeks the services of a highly competent, professional and results oriented individual who is able to take the organisation to a higher level in the above mentioned role.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides Administrative and secretarial support for the office.
- Provides first port of call for the visitors and callers to the Authority's Offices.
- Receive visitors and direct them accordingly.
- Manages the switchboard and the reception area.
- Updates the internal directory and contact details of relevant stakeholders.
- Handles incoming and outgoing mail and other documents.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant quaifcations.
- Excellent interpersonal, communication and public relations skills.
- Effective team working skills and ability to handle people with diverse backgrounds.
- Knowledge of office equipment and centralised telephone system.
- Self-motivated and willing to work in a pressurised environment.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates for this position should email their CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. People living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 26 October 2023
