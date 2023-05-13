Receptionist: (B5) Chinhoyi Caves Motel

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position which has become vacant within the Authority. The incumbent will be based at Chinhoyi Caves Motel reporting to the General Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Greets, welcomes guest and visitors in-person and on the phone,

Attends to the reception area,

Answers telephone calls and provides caller with exact information and directing calls to the appropriate person,

Guides and directs customers and visitors to correct offices and rooms,

Prepares letters and maintains spreadsheets to update customer database,

Schedules and assists in planning appointments and preparation of meetings, organize conference with management,

Responds to all inqueries and quiries, physically, on telephone and on emails,

Ensures a clean, professional and tidy office environment,

Be aware of guests movements in and out of the stablishement, notifying appropriate parties and officers,

Any other duties as given by Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management or equivalent,

5 ‘O’ levels including English, Mathematics. Ability to speak a 3rd language will be an added advantage,

Basic computer knowledge, appropriate software proficiency and good typing ability,

Multi-task handling ability, knowledge of administrative procedures and clerical duties,

Knowledge of Microsoft office package, telephone communication, listening skills,

Excellent written and verbal communication is an important key competence,

Possess high skill of Customer Services,

Atleast one year experience in a similar environment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs addressed to:

The Regional Manager - Mid Zambezi

Attention: Senior Human Resources Officer

Chinhoyi Caves Recreational Park

P. Bag 7713

CHINHOYI

Email: midzambezirecruitment@zimparks.org.zw OR hand deliver to Mid Zambezi Registry Office.

Deadline: 19 May 2023