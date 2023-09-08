Receptionist/ Cashier (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the position of Receptionist/ Cashier.
- Reporting to: Front Office Supervisor.
- Location: New Ambassador Hotel.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Attending to guests and guest enquiries, Interacting with guests and collecting guest feedback.
- Taking note of guests special needs and communicating accordingly.
- Taking guest reservations, Checking in and checking out guests and Conducting cashiering functions.
- Maintaining guest accounts, updating guest profiles, transferring city ledger to accounts receivable and ensuring guest history accounts are kept current.
Qualifications and Experience
- Holder of a Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management.
- Knowledge of Opera property management system is a requirement.
- At least 1 -2 years of relevant experience in a similar post.
- Yield management and sales skills are an added advantage.
- Demonstrable planning and customer care skills.
- Ability to work under minimum supervision.
- High level of attention to detail.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
All applications, accompanied by a detailed CV, should be submitted online on this link: https://rtgafrica.com/careers/jobs/receptionist-cashier/
Human Resources Director
Rainbow Tourism Group
1 Pennefather Avenue
Harare
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 15 September 2023
Rainbow Tourism Group
Rainbow Tourism Group is a major player in Zimbabwe's Tourism Industry. RTG Virtual is a partnership platform between RTG and selected hotels in Zimbabwe in areas where RTG has few or no properties. This innovative one stop shop, allows RTG to process bookings on behalf of quality approved local partners.
Partner hotels can be found in the Eastern Highlands, Masvingo, Hwange, Kariba, Victoria Falls, Harare and its environs. This foot print will continue to grow. RTG Virtual offers guests, wider choice, convenience and a competitive product portfolio through the one stop shop RTG Central Reservations.