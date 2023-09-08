Receptionist/ Cashier (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the position of Receptionist/ Cashier.

Reporting to: Front Office Supervisor.

Location: New Ambassador Hotel.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attending to guests and guest enquiries, Interacting with guests and collecting guest feedback.

Taking note of guests special needs and communicating accordingly.

Taking guest reservations, Checking in and checking out guests and Conducting cashiering functions.

Maintaining guest accounts, updating guest profiles, transferring city ledger to accounts receivable and ensuring guest history accounts are kept current.

Qualifications and Experience

Holder of a Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

Knowledge of Opera property management system is a requirement.

At least 1 -2 years of relevant experience in a similar post.

Yield management and sales skills are an added advantage.

Demonstrable planning and customer care skills.

Ability to work under minimum supervision.

High level of attention to detail.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

All applications, accompanied by a detailed CV, should be submitted online on this link: https://rtgafrica.com/careers/jobs/receptionist-cashier/

Human Resources Director