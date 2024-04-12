Receptionist: Enterprise Division
Job Description
The incumbent will be responsible for handling all administrative support to all personnel and Public Relations tasks.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting directly to the Executive Director, the successful candidate will undertake a variety of tasks including:
- Greeting, welcoming, informing, and courteously directing visitors.
- Promptly notifying company personnel of visitors’ arrivals.
- Handling stakeholder inquiries via in-person interactions, phone calls, or emails.
- Communicating all customer feedback promptly to the Sales and Marketing Manager.
- Liaising with stakeholders to cultivate sustainable relationships, brand association, and brand loyalty.
- Processing orders, tracking orders, and providing quotations to clients.
- Filing documents, and maintaining records meticulously.
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must possess a National Diploma/Higher National Diploma in Secretarial Studies.
- Minimum of five Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.
- At least one-year relevant working experience.
- Computer proficiency.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
NB: Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 12 April 2024
