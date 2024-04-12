Receptionist: Enterprise Division

Job Description

The incumbent will be responsible for handling all administrative support to all personnel and Public Relations tasks.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting directly to the Executive Director, the successful candidate will undertake a variety of tasks including:

Greeting, welcoming, informing, and courteously directing visitors.

Promptly notifying company personnel of visitors’ arrivals.

Handling stakeholder inquiries via in-person interactions, phone calls, or emails.

Communicating all customer feedback promptly to the Sales and Marketing Manager.

Liaising with stakeholders to cultivate sustainable relationships, brand association, and brand loyalty.

Processing orders, tracking orders, and providing quotations to clients.

Filing documents, and maintaining records meticulously.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.