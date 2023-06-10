Pindula|
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Receptionist

Gwanda State University (GSU)
Jun. 16, 2023
Job Description

REGISTRAR’S DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above posts. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manning the University reception.
  • Ensuring that the reception area is kept clean at all times.
  • Providing secretarial services as required.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of a National Diploma in Secretarial Studies (HEXCO).
  • Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language.
  • A minimum of two (2) years relevant post qualification experience in a similar position.
  • Computer literacy is a must.
  • Able to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Good organisational skills.
  • Ability to handle confidential matters.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Gwanda State University (GSU)

Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.

Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi

