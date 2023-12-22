Pindula|Search Pindula
EmpowerBank Limited

Receptionist (Harare)

EmpowerBank Limited
Jan. 04, 2024
Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a RECEPTIONIST. Suitably qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  •  Operates switchboard equipment in order to relay incoming, outgoing and interoffice calls; determines intent of caller and makes appropriate connection.
  • Administers mail and correspondences.
  • Ensure reception area is tidy and neat.
  • Attend to visitors.
  • Any related duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Marketing , Adminstration or related business degree.
  • Minimum of two-years' experience manning a busy switchboard.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly marked RECEPTIONIST on the subject line.

All copies of academic and professional qualifications must be attached.

Deadline: 04 January 2024

EmpowerBank Limited

EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.

