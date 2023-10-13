Receptionist (Harare)

Job Description

The purpose of the job is to have administrative and customer service responsibilities that are vital to achieving set goals and objectives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing the front office and making sure it is clean and welcoming.

Receiving calls in a welcoming manner.

Managing employee register and making sure it is up to date.

Handling walk-in customers and directing them to relevant departments.

Maintaining bond paper stock and reconciliation.

Qualifications and Experience

A Certificate/ Diploma in a relevant field.

Must have 5 O’ levels including Mathematics and English Language.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send CVS to: vacancies@grandauto.co.zw

NB: We reserve the right to close the application early if we receive an adequate number of applications