Receptionist (Harare)
Job Description
The purpose of the job is to have administrative and customer service responsibilities that are vital to achieving set goals and objectives.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing the front office and making sure it is clean and welcoming.
- Receiving calls in a welcoming manner.
- Managing employee register and making sure it is up to date.
- Handling walk-in customers and directing them to relevant departments.
- Maintaining bond paper stock and reconciliation.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Certificate/ Diploma in a relevant field.
- Must have 5 O’ levels including Mathematics and English Language.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send CVS to: vacancies@grandauto.co.zw
NB: We reserve the right to close the application early if we receive an adequate number of applications
Deadline: 15 October 2023
Grand Auto Body Shop is a Motor Vehicle Company, located at: 184 Mutare Road Msasa, Harare, Zimbabwe. GABS a member of MIAZ offers professional panel beating, spray painting, electric and mechanical car services. Trusted by over 10 big insurance companies.
