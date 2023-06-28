Receptionist (Harare)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Receptionist.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage the company switchboard.
- Welcome and direct visitors.
- Manage company petty cash and stationery requirements.
- Perform other general administrative duties.
- Adhere to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.
- Carry out any other duties as required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 3 years of experience in a similar role.
- Degree/ diploma in Administration/ Secretarial or any other relevant qualification.
- Proficiency in MS Office/ Excel.
- Knowledge of administration.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to communicate effectively and engage with clients.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced culture.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their application letters to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line of the email.
Deadline: 28 June 2023
