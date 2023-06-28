Receptionist (Harare)

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Receptionist.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the company switchboard.

Welcome and direct visitors.

Manage company petty cash and stationery requirements.

Perform other general administrative duties.

Adhere to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.

Carry out any other duties as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 3 years of experience in a similar role.

Degree/ diploma in Administration/ Secretarial or any other relevant qualification.

Proficiency in MS Office/ Excel.

Knowledge of administration.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to communicate effectively and engage with clients.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their application letters to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line of the email.

Deadline: 28 June 2023