Prodairy (Private) Limited

Receptionist (Harare)

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Jun. 28, 2023
Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking an organized and responsible individual to join our team as a Receptionist.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manage the company switchboard.
  • Welcome and direct visitors.
  • Manage company petty cash and stationery requirements.
  • Perform other general administrative duties.
  • Adhere to safety, health, environment, and quality systems.
  • Carry out any other duties as required.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 3 years of experience in a similar role.
  • Degree/ diploma in Administration/ Secretarial or any other relevant qualification.
  • Proficiency in MS Office/ Excel.
  • Knowledge of administration.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to communicate effectively and engage with clients.
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their application letters to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line of the email.

Deadline: 28 June 2023

Prodairy (Private) Limited

.

