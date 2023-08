Receptionist (Harare)

Job Description

Serves visitors by greeting, welcoming, and directing them appropriately. Notifies company personnel of visitor arrival. Maintains security and telecommunications system. Informs visitors by answering or referring inquiries.

Duties and Responsibilities

Greeting visitors.

Managing security and telecommunications systems.

Handling queries and complaints via phone, email and general correspondence.

Transferring calls as necessary.

Taking and ensuring messages are passed to the appropriate staff member in time.

Managing meeting room availability.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in any social science programme.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their Cvs on: talentpool@satewave.com

Deadline: 21 August 2023