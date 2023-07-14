Receptionist (Harare)
Ultra-Med Health Care
Job Description
Seeking a receptionist responsible for performing clerical tasks within an office setting to support daily operations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Data capturing and receipt writing.
- Processing bills and helping clients or customers if they have any questions about their charges.
- Organizing files for billing, customer and client records, etc.
- Directing visitors to the correct office.
- Responding to all customer inquiries in a polite and timely manner.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have at least 3 years of prior front desk receptionist/ customer service experience.
- Exceptional communication, organizational and multi-tasking skills are essential as well as proficiency in Microsoft Office.
- HND in secretarial studies or business administration.
Other
How to Apply
Intereasted candidates to send their CVs on: info.ultramedhealth@gmail.com
Deadline: 17 July 2023
Ultramed Health is a Medical Aid Society incorporated and registered in Zimbabwe. The medical aid society is supported by an established network of doctors and other suppliers of medical services.
Address: 242 Samora Machel Ave W, Harare
