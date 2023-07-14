Pindula|Search Pindula
Ultra-Med Health Care

Receptionist (Harare)

Ultra-Med Health Care
Jul. 17, 2023
Job Description

Seeking a receptionist responsible for performing clerical tasks within an office setting to support daily operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Data capturing and receipt writing.
  • Processing bills and helping clients or customers if they have any questions about their charges.
  • Organizing files for billing, customer and client records, etc.
  • Directing visitors to the correct office.
  • Responding to all customer inquiries in a polite and timely manner.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have at least 3 years of prior front desk receptionist/ customer service experience.
  • Exceptional communication, organizational and multi-tasking skills are essential as well as proficiency in Microsoft Office.
  • HND in secretarial studies or business administration.

Other

How to Apply

Intereasted candidates to send their CVs on: info.ultramedhealth@gmail.com

Deadline: 17 July 2023

Ultra-Med Health Care

Ultramed Health is a Medical Aid Society incorporated and registered in Zimbabwe. The medical aid society is supported by an established network of doctors and other suppliers of medical services.

Address: 242 Samora Machel Ave W, Harare

