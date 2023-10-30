Receptionist (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023
- Grade: G5
- Reports To: Records & Information Supervisor.
- Station: Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Welcoming and greeting visitors.
- Manning of the switchboard.
- Determining the nature and purpose of visits and direct visitors accordingly.
- Answering, screening and forwarding incoming calls.
- Collecting and receive incoming mail and signing off courier deliveries.
- Keeping the reception area tidy and presentable.
- Updating the internal directory.
- Managing the Notice Board.
- Generating interoffice memos and correspondences.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/ HND Office Administration.
- High level of Computer Literacy.
- Good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:
The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872
Betterment Close, Mt Pleasant Business Park, Harare
Eligible female candidates and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Previous applicants need not reapply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 30 October 2023
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is an independent commission created to combat corruption and crime. It's roles include: carrying out research on the prevention of corruption and to submit recommendations for improvement to relevant authorities regarding actions to be taken. Promoting the values of honesty and integrity in the operations of the state, and to promote public awareness of the dangers of corruption.