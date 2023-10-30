Receptionist (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023

Grade: G5

Reports To: Records & Information Supervisor.

Station: Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Welcoming and greeting visitors.

Manning of the switchboard.

Determining the nature and purpose of visits and direct visitors accordingly.

Answering, screening and forwarding incoming calls.

Collecting and receive incoming mail and signing off courier deliveries.

Keeping the reception area tidy and presentable.

Updating the internal directory.

Managing the Notice Board.

Generating interoffice memos and correspondences.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/ HND Office Administration.

High level of Computer Literacy.

Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:

The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872