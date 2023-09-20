Receptionist (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above mentioned Fixed Term Contract Position that has arisen at Zimbabwe Power Company - Head Office. Applicants should attach a detailed CV and certified copies of qualifications.
REF: ZPCHO 09/02/23
This is a position reporting to the Administration Officer at Head Office. The position provides receptionist and typing.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives and screens calls and visitors promptly and directs them to relevant offices.
- Takes down requests for telephone calls from staff and dials the appropriate number and transfers to the appropriate official.
- Performs routine administrative tasks as requested from time to time.
- Receives mail from staff and visitors and directs them to the relevant people.
- Completes the relevant forms from Couriers in preparation for collection of packages/mail by them for onward transmission to the relevant places and signs for all mail delivered to Head Office by the Courier.
- Maintains good housekeeping in the reception area by ensuring that everything is in order and presentable.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 50' levels including Mathematics and English Language.
- A Diploma in a relevant field (Secretarial Studies/Administration/Front Office Management).
- At least 2 years relevant experience.
Essential Competencies and Attributes
- Good communication skills.
- Smart and presentable.
- Computer literacy.
Other
How to Apply
Applications from prospective candidates with detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates should be addressed on applied for
Senior Manager- Human Resources
Zimbabwe Power Company
12 Floor Megawatt House
44 Samora Machel Ave
Harare
OR email to: hovacancies10@zpc.co.zw
NB: Please specify the position applied for under Subject matter.
Deadline: 27 September 2023
Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)
Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) is an investment vehicle and subsidiary of ZESA Holdings Pvt. Ltd. which owns, operates and maintains power generation stations for the supply of electricity in Zimbabwe.