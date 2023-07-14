Receptionist/ Internal Sales Assistant
Job Description
The purpose of the job is to receive, direct and/ or serve customers and visitors through the company’s various touch points, including walk-in, telephone, email, website and social media.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receiving, direct and/ or serve customers and visitors through the company’s various touch points, including walk-in, telephone, email, website and social media. Social media monitoring
Qualifications and Experience
- A certificate or diploma in office/ reception management or equivalent qualification from a recognised tertiary institution
- A certificate/ diploma in marketing, digital marketing, public relations or equivalent is a definite an advantage.
- At least one year experience as a receptionist, salesperson or marketing assistant preferably in a commercial enterprise
- Well-groomed with strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Demonstratable computer skills including spreadsheets, word processing, email and internet.
- Experience/ Ability in managing social media platforms is a definite advantage.
- Must be under 30 years of age.
Other
How to Apply
Interested individuals who meet the basic requirements should send their application letter and CV to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw and nnyamutsaka@wmmi.co.zw
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 July 2023
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
The Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd. is an automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer in Zimbabwe. Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) was established in 1961 when Ford Motor Corporation of Canada imported a complete assembly plant to assemble Ford motor vehicles for the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) bought the company in 1967 for contractual assembly.