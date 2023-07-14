Receptionist/ Internal Sales Assistant

Job Description

The purpose of the job is to receive, direct and/ or serve customers and visitors through the company’s various touch points, including walk-in, telephone, email, website and social media.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving, direct and/ or serve customers and visitors through the company’s various touch points, including walk-in, telephone, email, website and social media. Social media monitoring

Qualifications and Experience

A certificate or diploma in office/ reception management or equivalent qualification from a recognised tertiary institution

A certificate/ diploma in marketing, digital marketing, public relations or equivalent is a definite an advantage.

At least one year experience as a receptionist, salesperson or marketing assistant preferably in a commercial enterprise

Well-groomed with strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Demonstratable computer skills including spreadsheets, word processing, email and internet.

Experience/ Ability in managing social media platforms is a definite advantage.

Must be under 30 years of age.

Other

How to Apply

Interested individuals who meet the basic requirements should send their application letter and CV to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw and nnyamutsaka@wmmi.co.zw

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.