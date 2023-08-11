Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Receptionist (Mutare & Bulawayo)
CIMAS
Job Description
The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Receptionist – Mutare & Bulawayo Dental Clinics role that has arisen in our organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Welcomes patients pleasantly and politely on arrival, assisting with relevant information.
- Checks to ensure that the medical aid claim form is completed accurately and that all details are included.
- Advises patients on co-payments and shortfall requirements.
- Responds to and resolves customer issues, complaints, problems in a quick, efficient manner to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction and quality service.
- Attends to queries from Dentist and patients over the phone.
- Updates reading material at the reception area, changing videos showing on the screen and general ambience.
- Schedules appointments for pre-booked consultations.
- Cross selling and upselling Cimas services.
- Captures all patients details on the medical aid claim form into the Trimmed System.
- Obtains identification and medical aid information from each patient to ascertain if the correct patient is being served.
- Verifies and validates patient medical aid accounts.
- Receives, screens and directs all incoming calls to the appropriate individual or office promptly and accurately in a friendly and courteous manner.
- Responds to enquiries, accepts messages and relays the same to the respective personnel as required.
- Responds to internal staff telephone queries and arranges for repairs and maintenance of faulty telephone lines.
- Receipts cash, reconciling the receipts and banking daily.
- Receipts co-payments in line with the updated Tariff sheet.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Marketing.
- Diploma in Secretarial Studies is desirable.
- Front office experience in a Healthcare or related environment.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw or click link: https://vacancies.cimas.co.zw/job-application-form/ Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 16 August 2023
Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time
