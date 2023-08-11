Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

CIMAS

Receptionist (Mutare & Bulawayo)

CIMAS
Aug. 16, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Receptionist – Mutare & Bulawayo Dental Clinics role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Welcomes patients pleasantly and politely on arrival, assisting with relevant information.
  • Checks to ensure that the medical aid claim form is completed accurately and that all details are included.
  • Advises patients on co-payments and shortfall requirements.
  • Responds to and resolves customer issues, complaints, problems in a quick, efficient manner to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction and quality service.
  • Attends to queries from Dentist and patients over the phone.
  • Updates reading material at the reception area, changing videos showing on the screen and general ambience.
  • Schedules appointments for pre-booked consultations.
  • Cross selling and upselling Cimas services.
  • Captures all patients details on the medical aid claim form into the Trimmed System.
  • Obtains identification and medical aid information from each patient to ascertain if the correct patient is being served.
  • Verifies and validates patient medical aid accounts.
  • Receives, screens and directs all incoming calls to the appropriate individual or office promptly and accurately in a friendly and courteous manner.
  • Responds to enquiries, accepts messages and relays the same to the respective personnel as required.
  • Responds to internal staff telephone queries and arranges for repairs and maintenance of faulty telephone lines.
  • Receipts cash, reconciling the receipts and banking daily.
  • Receipts co-payments in line with the updated Tariff sheet.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Marketing.
  • Diploma in Secretarial Studies is desirable.
  • Front office experience in a Healthcare or related environment.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw or click link: https://vacancies.cimas.co.zw/job-application-form/ Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 16 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Satewave Technologies
Satewave Technologies

Receptionist (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)

x3 Provincial Administrative Officers (Grade: G3) (Bulawayo, Masvingo & Mutare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)
Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC)

x3 Administrative Officers (Grade: G4) (Bulawayo, Masvingo & Mutare)

Deadline:
BancABC Zimbabwe
BancABC Zimbabwe

Back Office Clerks (Bulawayo & Mutare)

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Personal Assistant To The Executive Director, Innovation And Industrialisation

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Personal Assistant To The Bursar

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Faculty Administrator x3

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback