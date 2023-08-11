Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Receptionist – Mutare & Bulawayo Dental Clinics role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Welcomes patients pleasantly and politely on arrival, assisting with relevant information.

Checks to ensure that the medical aid claim form is completed accurately and that all details are included.

Advises patients on co-payments and shortfall requirements.

Responds to and resolves customer issues, complaints, problems in a quick, efficient manner to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction and quality service.

Attends to queries from Dentist and patients over the phone.

Updates reading material at the reception area, changing videos showing on the screen and general ambience.

Schedules appointments for pre-booked consultations.

Cross selling and upselling Cimas services.

Captures all patients details on the medical aid claim form into the Trimmed System.

Obtains identification and medical aid information from each patient to ascertain if the correct patient is being served.

Verifies and validates patient medical aid accounts.

Receives, screens and directs all incoming calls to the appropriate individual or office promptly and accurately in a friendly and courteous manner.

Responds to enquiries, accepts messages and relays the same to the respective personnel as required.

Responds to internal staff telephone queries and arranges for repairs and maintenance of faulty telephone lines.

Receipts cash, reconciling the receipts and banking daily.

Receipts co-payments in line with the updated Tariff sheet.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Marketing.

Diploma in Secretarial Studies is desirable.

Front office experience in a Healthcare or related environment.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw or click link: https://vacancies.cimas.co.zw/job-application-form/ Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 16 August 2023