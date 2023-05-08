Pindula|
Receptionist

May. 08, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the above position. 

The position is responsible for manning the reception and routing of incoming and outgoing calls based in Mabvuku.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Directing visitors, clients, and stakeholders to respective offices.
  • Handling incoming and outgoing calls.
  • Assist staff with secretarial services.
  • Handling incoming and outgoing mail.
  • Assisting with administration functions.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 "0" level passes including English Language.
  • Secretarial Studies Diploma or equivalent qualification.
  • Good interpersonal communication.
  • 2 years relevant working experience. 

Knowledge And Skills:

  • Answering and making calls.
  • Customer care skills.
  • ICT Skills.
  • Quality Management Systems.

Other

How to Apply

All applicants should be addressed to:

The Director Finance and Administration

National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd

100 Leopold Takawira Street 4th Floor

NOCZIM House

P.O.Box CY 233, Causeway

Harare

NB: Clearly indicate the program being applied for in the subject line. 

Deadline: 30 May 2023

National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) of Zimbabwe is a gvt entity that transports petroleum products to Zimbabwe using the pipeline from Beira in Mozambique to Msasa depot in Harare. The company handles various products, including diesel, petrol, jet A1, ethanol, and illuminating paraffin.

The Company has depots in strategic sites around the country, namely Bulawayo, Mutare, Beitbridge, Msasa and Mabvuku.  NOIC has blending facilities at its depots and undertakes blending services on behalf of its clients.

Head Office

100 Leopold Takawira Street,

Corner J.Moyo/L. Takawira Street

Harare

Toll Free Number: +263 772171459

Email: info@noic.co.zw

Tel: +263 (4) 748518-22, 780463, 08611376161/62/63 | 0772 171 459

