Receptionist

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the above position.

The position is responsible for manning the reception and routing of incoming and outgoing calls based in Mabvuku.

Duties and Responsibilities

Directing visitors, clients, and stakeholders to respective offices.

Handling incoming and outgoing calls.

Assist staff with secretarial services.

Handling incoming and outgoing mail.

Assisting with administration functions.

Qualifications and Experience

5 "0" level passes including English Language.

Secretarial Studies Diploma or equivalent qualification.

Good interpersonal communication.

2 years relevant working experience.

Knowledge And Skills:

Answering and making calls.

Customer care skills.

ICT Skills.

Quality Management Systems.

Other

How to Apply

All applicants should be addressed to:

The Director Finance and Administration

National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd

100 Leopold Takawira Street 4th Floor

NOCZIM House

P.O.Box CY 233, Causeway

Harare

NB: Clearly indicate the program being applied for in the subject line.

Deadline: 30 May 2023