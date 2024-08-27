Receptionist (Ruwa)
Panmart
Job Description
We are seeking a friendly and organized Receptionist to join our team. The ideal candidate will be a recent high school or university graduate who is eager to start their career in the clothing industry. As the first point of contact for our company, you will play a crucial role in creating a positive impression on our customers and visitors.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Customer Reception: Greet and welcome customers and visitors in a warm and professional manner.
- Telephone Management: Answer and direct incoming calls to the appropriate departments or personnel.
- Administrative Support: Assist with various administrative tasks, including filing, data entry, and managing correspondence.
- Appointment Scheduling: Schedule and manage appointments for meetings and consultations.
- Customer Service: Provide information and assistance to customers regarding our products and services.
- Mail Handling: Receive, sort, and distribute mail and packages.
- Office Supplies: Monitor and maintain office supplies inventory and place orders when necessary.
- General Office Duties: Perform other duties as assigned to ensure the smooth operation of the office.
Qualifications and Experience
- Recent high school or university graduate.
- Preferably a candidate who stays in Ruwa.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Strong organizational and multitasking abilities.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook).
- Friendly and professional demeanor.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Basic knowledge of the clothing industry is a plus.
Other
How to Apply
Candidates that fit the above-mentioned criteria should send applications to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw
