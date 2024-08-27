Pindula|Search Pindula
Panmart

Receptionist (Ruwa)

Panmart
Aug. 30, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are seeking a friendly and organized Receptionist to join our team. The ideal candidate will be a recent high school or university graduate who is eager to start their career in the clothing industry. As the first point of contact for our company, you will play a crucial role in creating a positive impression on our customers and visitors.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Customer Reception: Greet and welcome customers and visitors in a warm and professional manner.
  • Telephone Management: Answer and direct incoming calls to the appropriate departments or personnel.
  • Administrative Support: Assist with various administrative tasks, including filing, data entry, and managing correspondence.
  • Appointment Scheduling: Schedule and manage appointments for meetings and consultations.
  • Customer Service: Provide information and assistance to customers regarding our products and services.
  • Mail Handling: Receive, sort, and distribute mail and packages.
  • Office Supplies: Monitor and maintain office supplies inventory and place orders when necessary.
  • General Office Duties: Perform other duties as assigned to ensure the smooth operation of the office.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Recent high school or university graduate.
  • Preferably a candidate who stays in Ruwa.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Strong organizational and multitasking abilities.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook).
  • Friendly and professional demeanor.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Basic knowledge of the clothing industry is a plus.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates that fit the above-mentioned criteria should send applications to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Panmart

Address: 301 Chimurenga Street, Rusape

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Mortician (Harare)

Deadline:
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

Credit Analyst (Harare)

Deadline:
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

Security Officer: Administration Department (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback