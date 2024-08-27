Receptionist (Ruwa)

Job Description

We are seeking a friendly and organized Receptionist to join our team. The ideal candidate will be a recent high school or university graduate who is eager to start their career in the clothing industry. As the first point of contact for our company, you will play a crucial role in creating a positive impression on our customers and visitors.

Duties and Responsibilities

Customer Reception: Greet and welcome customers and visitors in a warm and professional manner.

Telephone Management: Answer and direct incoming calls to the appropriate departments or personnel.

Administrative Support: Assist with various administrative tasks, including filing, data entry, and managing correspondence.

Appointment Scheduling: Schedule and manage appointments for meetings and consultations.

Customer Service: Provide information and assistance to customers regarding our products and services.

Mail Handling: Receive, sort, and distribute mail and packages.

Office Supplies: Monitor and maintain office supplies inventory and place orders when necessary.

General Office Duties: Perform other duties as assigned to ensure the smooth operation of the office.

Qualifications and Experience

Recent high school or university graduate.

Preferably a candidate who stays in Ruwa.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong organizational and multitasking abilities.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook).

Friendly and professional demeanor.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Basic knowledge of the clothing industry is a plus.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates that fit the above-mentioned criteria should send applications to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw