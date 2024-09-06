Receptionist/ Secretary (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a Receptionist/Secretary to be responsible for greeting clients and visitors to our office. You will be in charge of giving clients directions to various parts of the office, contacting employees regarding visitors, answering phones and taking messages, and sorting and distributing mail.

Duties and Responsibilities

Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude.

Assisting clients in finding their way around the office.

Announcing clients as necessary.

Assisting with a variety of administrative tasks including copying and taking notes.

Preparing meeting and training rooms.

Answering phones in a professional manner and routing calls as necessary.

Assisting colleagues with administrative tasks.

Performing ad-hoc administrative duties.

Answering, forwarding, and screening phone calls.

Sorting and distributing mail.

Provide excellent customer service.

Scheduling appointments.

Qualifications and Experience

Executive Diploma in Secretarial or Office Management Diploma.

Consistent, professional dress and manner.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Good time management skills.

Experience with administrative and clerical procedures.

Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required.

Other

How to Apply

Applications should be emailed to: info@chamines.co.zw

NB: Attach CV and certificates, Applications should be clearly labeled Receptionist/Secretary Post.