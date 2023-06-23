Receptionist/ Secretary (Mutare)

Job Description
We seek to engage a Receptionist/ Secretary to join our team in Mutare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Attending to all company visitors.
- Operating the switchboard.
- Handling all mail as per policy.
- Preparing reports for management.
- Maintaining managers' diaries-setting up appointments and making travel arrangements.
- Organizing meetings(circulating agendas and taking minutes).
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of a Diploma in Secretarial Studies/ Office Management/Business Administration.
- Must be a very good typist.
- At least 2 years working experience.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candiddates to submit their applications on: hr@shepco.co.zw and jmachingambi@shepco.co.zw
Deadline: 24 June 2023
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.
