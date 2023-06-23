Pindula|
Receptionist/ Secretary (Mutare)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Jun. 24, 2023
Job Description

We seek to engage a Receptionist/ Secretary to join our team in Mutare.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Attending to all company visitors.
  • Operating the switchboard.
  • Handling all mail as per policy.
  • Preparing reports for management.
  • Maintaining managers' diaries-setting up appointments and making travel arrangements.
  • Organizing meetings(circulating agendas and taking minutes).

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of a Diploma in Secretarial Studies/ Office Management/Business Administration.
  • Must be a very good typist.
  • At least 2 years working experience.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candiddates to submit their applications on: hr@shepco.co.zw and jmachingambi@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 24 June 2023

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

