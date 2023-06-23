Receptionist/ Secretary (Mutare)

Job Description

We seek to engage a Receptionist/ Secretary to join our team in Mutare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attending to all company visitors.

Operating the switchboard.

Handling all mail as per policy.

Preparing reports for management.

Maintaining managers' diaries-setting up appointments and making travel arrangements.

Organizing meetings(circulating agendas and taking minutes).

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of a Diploma in Secretarial Studies/ Office Management/Business Administration.

Must be a very good typist.

At least 2 years working experience.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candiddates to submit their applications on: hr@shepco.co.zw and jmachingambi@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 24 June 2023

Feedback