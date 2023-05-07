Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

To manage the front office and provide a professional and efficient service to visitors at all times whilst portraying a good corporate image by virtue of being the first port of call of the organization.

Accommodation reservations, negotiations and contracting the service providers.

Mail management and courier services bookings and payments.

Visa applications and air tickets acquisitions and ground transport bookings and processing.

Payment processing for service providers e.g. hotels, courier companies, travel agents etc.

Carrying out any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

“A” levels including English Language.

Secretarial Diploma.

Information Systems utilization and technology skills - well versed with MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Good organizational and planning skills to ensure successful achievement of key responsibilities within strict deadlines.

Exceptional oral & written communication skills to contribute to strong client relationship management.

Accommodation and travel management.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://worldvision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/WorldVisionInternational/job/Harare-Zimbabwe/Receptionist_R19961?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 14 May 2023