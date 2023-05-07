Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post. Main puirpose is to manage the front office and provide a professional and efficient service to visitors at all times whilst portraying a good corporate image by virtue of being the first port of call of the organization.
Location: Harare
Duties and Responsibilities
- To manage the front office and provide a professional and efficient service to visitors at all times whilst portraying a good corporate image by virtue of being the first port of call of the organization.
- Accommodation reservations, negotiations and contracting the service providers.
- Mail management and courier services bookings and payments.
- Visa applications and air tickets acquisitions and ground transport bookings and processing.
- Payment processing for service providers e.g. hotels, courier companies, travel agents etc.
- Carrying out any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- “A” levels including English Language.
- Secretarial Diploma.
- Information Systems utilization and technology skills - well versed with MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
- Good organizational and planning skills to ensure successful achievement of key responsibilities within strict deadlines.
- Exceptional oral & written communication skills to contribute to strong client relationship management.
- Accommodation and travel management.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://worldvision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/WorldVisionInternational/job/Harare-Zimbabwe/Receptionist_R19961?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 14 May 2023