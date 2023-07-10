Receptionist x6
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancies that have risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).
Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates.
Reports To: Finance and Administration Officer
Station: Masvingo, Mutare, Gweru, Bulawayo and Chinhoyi.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The position exists and serves as the interface between regional office and its stakeholders through a high level of professionalism and courtesy that leaves a good impression and builds a solid reputation.
Qualifications and Experience
- HND in Secretarial studies or equivalent.
- At least 3-5 years relevant experience.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- Able to contribute positively as part of a team and helping out with various tasks as required.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
1st Floor, Pax House
89 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
Harare
Or send to the following email: hr@zgc.co.zw
Deadline: 14 July 2023
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
The Zimbabwe Gender Commission was established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, “hereinafter referred to as the Constitution” and operationalised through the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Act (Chapter 10:31). It;s Mission is to promote and protect gender equality through public education, research, investigations and monitoring.