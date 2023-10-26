Records and Information Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023
- Grade: G4A
- Reporting To: Records Supervisor.
- Station: Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Implementing records management systems for the Commission.
- Maintaining, verifying and evaluating existing records and information system for the Commission.
- Implementing the transition from paper to electronic records management systems for the Commission’s records and information.
- Dealing with enquiries and requests for information from both internal and external clients.
- Implementing records and information safety protocols for the protection of the Commission’s records and information from unauthorized access.
- Classifying and indexing of records and information.
- Procedural disposal of closed files.
Qualifications and Experience
- HND/Degree in Records Management/ Library & Information.
- Must have working knowledge of record management systems.
- High level of integrity and confidentiality.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:
The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872
Betterment Close, Mt Pleasant Business Park, Harare
Eligible female candidates and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Previous applicants need not reapply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 30 October 2023
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is an independent commission created to combat corruption and crime. It's roles include: carrying out research on the prevention of corruption and to submit recommendations for improvement to relevant authorities regarding actions to be taken. Promoting the values of honesty and integrity in the operations of the state, and to promote public awareness of the dangers of corruption.