Records and Information Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023

Grade: G4A

Reporting To: Records Supervisor.

Station: Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implementing records management systems for the Commission.

Maintaining, verifying and evaluating existing records and information system for the Commission.

Implementing the transition from paper to electronic records management systems for the Commission’s records and information.

Dealing with enquiries and requests for information from both internal and external clients.

Implementing records and information safety protocols for the protection of the Commission’s records and information from unauthorized access.

Classifying and indexing of records and information.

Procedural disposal of closed files.

Qualifications and Experience

HND/Degree in Records Management/ Library & Information.

Must have working knowledge of record management systems.

High level of integrity and confidentiality.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:

The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872