Records And Information Supervisor Grade: P7 (Harare)

Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Head Office Human Resources Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plan, organize and control Records office.

Control and update the index system.

Supervise subordinates.

Appraise subordinates.

Training staff.

Allocate duties to subordinates.

Manage Resources.

Counsel subordinates.

To administer leave.

Check registers.

Report to superiors on the Records office operations.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Records and Information Management or equivalent.

Knowledge of Registry processes and practices as well as the ability to capture data.

Knowledge of storage and retrieval procedures in terms of the working environment.

Knowledge and understanding of legislative frameworks governing the Public Service.

Good communication & computer skills.

Good planning and organisational skills.

Ability to work independently and under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023