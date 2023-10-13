Records Clerk: Grade 6 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above-mentioned post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Registry Supervisor. The position is responsible for the administration of the records system as well as ensuring their safekeeping and provision of office consumables to staff.

Duties and Responsibilities

Opening of files.

Filing correspondences & documents.

Providing files upon request.

Filing register maintenance.

Photocopying documents when required.

Maintaining files in a neat and orderly manner and ensuring access and availability of the files.

Maintaining file register.

Capturing data on goods received into the system.

Dispatching and following up on correspondences or documents.

Assisting in issuing out good received.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 “O” Levels including Mathematics and English.

Diploma in Records Management or Library and Information Science.

International Computers Driving Licence (ICDL) or computer related certification.

At least 2 years of working experience.

Competencies: