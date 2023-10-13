Records Clerk: Grade 6 (Harare)
CMED (Private) Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above-mentioned post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Registry Supervisor. The position is responsible for the administration of the records system as well as ensuring their safekeeping and provision of office consumables to staff.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Opening of files.
- Filing correspondences & documents.
- Providing files upon request.
- Filing register maintenance.
- Photocopying documents when required.
- Maintaining files in a neat and orderly manner and ensuring access and availability of the files.
- Maintaining file register.
- Capturing data on goods received into the system.
- Dispatching and following up on correspondences or documents.
- Assisting in issuing out good received.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 “O” Levels including Mathematics and English.
- Diploma in Records Management or Library and Information Science.
- International Computers Driving Licence (ICDL) or computer related certification.
- At least 2 years of working experience.
Competencies:
- Results Focus.
- Concern for Order & Quality.
- Ability to work according to strict deadlines.
- Ability to use Excel and MS database.
- A highly organized, task-oriented and analytical character with impeccable interpersonal communication skills.
- Organizational Awareness.
Feedback
Other
How to Apply
Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed Curriculum vitae and certified copies of proof of qualifications, clearly headed “Records Clerk” to:
The Human Resource Officer
CMED Private Limited
Cnr. H. Chitepo/R. Tangwena
P Bag 7719,
HARARE
OR email to: hr@cmed.co.zw
Deadline: 13 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
CMED (Private) Limited
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Parliament of Zimbabwe
Librarian/Senior Librarian (Grade: 8/7)
Deadline: