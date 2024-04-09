Records Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

The Avenues Clinic a Grade A multidisciplinary hospital which offers a wide range of specialist services, outstanding nursing care and a p-service approach seeks to recruit a Records Clerk to sort and organize patients medical records sequentially by name and number for easy retrieval and updating.

Duties and Responsibilities

Checks patient file for completion of filed papers.

Scans and uploads files to create digital copies of physical files.

Creates digital copies of healthcare records and secures patient information against system failures.

Keeps records and reconciliation it.

Maintains accurate records by following hospital procedures.

Follows up the files if not returned in a week.

Retrieves records upon request.

Conducts routine verification to ensure integrity of the filing system.

Keeps all medical records confidential and protected.

Completes clerical duties include answering phones, responding to email, and processing patients’ admission and discharge records.

Supplies nursing department with appropriate documents and forms.

Requests administration fees and request letter from former patients or relative for retrieving files.

Makes copies of ID and files.

Qualifications and Experience

Records Management Certificate/Diploma.

5 Ordinary Level passes.

One year’s experience with information management programs and Microsoft 365.

Effective communication skills with customers.

Understanding of medical terminology and administration processes.

Attention to detail with excellent organizational skills.

Clear verbal and written communication.

Computer literacy.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the stipulated requirements submit your application together with proof of qualifications and experience to the email below.

Applications should be directed to: recruitment@theavenuesclinic.co.zw