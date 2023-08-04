Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Recoveries Attachee (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting the Recoveries Officer.
- Performing any recovery duties assigned by the Recoveries Officer.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards a law degree.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their applications and cvs to: recruitment@zambukotrust.co.zw.
NB: Female candidates strongly encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 04 August 2023
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd
Zambuko Trust (Pvt) Ltd (Zambuko Trust) is a Faith-based developmental Microfinance Institution, one of Zimbabwe’s pioneer Sector Institutions.
Zambuko Trust was founded in 1990 by a group of Christian business persons in response to economic challenges facing the poor. We operate from 6 branches in Zimbabwe and provide products and services to our clientele which include; small business loans, renewable energy and smallholder farmers funding, business management training and advisory services, loan insurance, training and development of voluntary savings groups.