Recoveries Attachee (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the Recoveries Officer.

Performing any recovery duties assigned by the Recoveries Officer.

Qualifications and Experience

Studying towards a law degree.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications and cvs to: recruitment@zambukotrust.co.zw.

NB: Female candidates strongly encouraged to apply.