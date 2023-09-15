Recoveries Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen within the Claims and Client Services Department of CBZ Insurance for the role of Recoveries Clerk. If you are eager to join a team of energized and passionate experts, this is a career opportunity for you.

Duties and Responsibilities

Locate, collect and arrange for salvage collection.

Attend salvage sale auctions to confirm auctioning of salvage.

Monitor and update salvage register.

Conduct physical visits to insurance companies, police and other relevant third parties to discuss progress of recoveries due to the company and to build relations.

Attend to all claims subrogation and salvage related queries.

Prepare reports on subrogation and salvage related issues.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Insurance and Risk Management with a recognized and reputable institution.

At least one vear relevant experience in a reputable insurance company, reinsurance or broking company.

Should possess good negotiating Skills.

Should be able to pay attention to detail.

Tenacity.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for. If you wish to be considered, send your CV to: careers@cbz.co.zw

Deadline: 11 September 2023