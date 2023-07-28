Recoveries Officer (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Follows standardised processes and provides administrative support in line with normal business functioning.
- Delivers on daily production standards and adheres to service and quality standards.
- Provides an indirect service to customers and intermediaries.
- Responds to immediate requirements within procedure.
- Uses standard administrative techniques to co ordinate own work.
- Product and process knowledge in different areas may differ but basic skills remain the same.
- Technical knowledge is limited to some products and or processes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce (BComm) (Required).
- Skills: Business, Business Agility, Continuous Delivery, Decision Making, Office Administration, Production Standards, Quality Standards, Technical Knowledge.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Recoveries-Officer_JR-42763?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 27 July 2023
