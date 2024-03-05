Recruitment of Correctional Service Officers
Job Description
ZIMBABWE PRISONS AND CORRECTIONAL SERVICE
The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service intends to recruit Correctional Officers to fill vacancies that have arisen in the General Duties Section.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must be Zimbabwean Citizens without criminal record.
- At least 18 years and should not have attained 30 years of age by April 2024.
- A minimum of 5 Ordinary level passes including English language at grade Cor better.
- Physically and medically fit.
- Applicants should be fit to complete a stipulated road run in specified times.
- Successful applicants will be required to undergo a basic recruit training for a period not exceeding six (6) months.
In return, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service offers:
- A competitive salary.
- Annual Bonus.
- Contributory Pension Scheme.
- Free Medical Benefits.
- Generous Leave Conditions.
- Free uniforms.
Other
How to Apply
Only those candidates who meet the above selection criteria need to submit their applications addressed to the nearest ZPCS Provincial Headquarters where preliminary screening will be done and those successful will be advised accordingly.
Applications with certified copies of academic certificates, birth certificate and national registration identity card to be submitted not later than 08 March 2024 at any of the len provinces of ZPCS listed below. The letters are to be addressed to the Staff Officer Human Capital Management ZPCS National Headquarters, 47 Mbuya Nehanda Street Private Bag 7718, Causeway, HARARE
OFFICERS COMMANDING PROVINCES PHYSICAL ADDRESSES
- ZPCS Matabeleland North Province Magnet House 1″ Floor, J. Nkomo Street BULAWAYO
- ZPCS Matabeleland South Province Composite Gvt Complex 2 Floor, Eastwind GWANDA
- ZPCS Masvingo Province Stand 71508 Bradburn Street MASVINGO
- ZPCS Manicaland Province Everlyn Court Corner 4/3″ Street MUTARE
- ZPCS Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Mhlahlandlela Building 6 Floor ‘A’ Block 10 Avenue BULAWAYO
- ZPCS Mashonaland East Province Nyameni Council Building Comer Mbuya Nehanda and Siringa Street Nyameni MARONDERA
- ZPCS Midlands Province Modonald Building Churchill Avenue GWERU
- ZPCS Harare Metropolitan Province Old Horse stable cnr 4 and Kwame Nkrumah HARARE
- ZPCS Mashonaland West Province old Chinese Complex Opposite Gvt Hospital CHINHOYI
- ZPCS Mashonaland Central Province GMB Depot BINDURA
NB: Applications submitted before the publication of this advertisement will not be considered.
ZPCS does not have or sub-contract Employment Agents and as such APPLICANTS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR RECRUITMENT SERVICES TO ANYONE or ANY ENTITY
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service for Incarceration, rehabilitation of offenders and their successful re-integration into society whilst exercising reasonable, safe, secure and humane control,
Deadline: 08 March 2024
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)
The organisation is constitutionally mandated to protect society from criminal elements through the incarceration and rehabilitation of convicted persons and others who are lawfully required to be detained and their reintegration into society.