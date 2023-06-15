Refueling Driver (Gweru)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducts all fuel offloading connections (i.e. pump and hose, power connection) at the site to ensure safe transfer of fuel into the generator tank.
- Conducts basic generator power supply site checks (circuit breaker, oil levels, battery conditions,) and air conditioner functionality.
- Records generator run hours, fuel levels before and after refuelling.
- Compiles site reports including access roads that require attention.
- Engages casual workers to carry fuel to inaccessible sites, site cleanliness, and site security issues.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Diploma.
- 3 Years industry experience.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/refueling-driver-x-1-gweru/
Deadline: 20 June 2023
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.
Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.
