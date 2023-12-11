Refuelling Driver (Bulawayo)
Job Description
To ensure safe delivery of fuel from pick up points to base stations in the region and to refuel all generators within set key performance indicators so as to ensure set network uptime. The incumbent will be responsible for topping up ZESA recharge units at all base stations so as to ensure set network uptime.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducts all fuel offloading connections (i.e. pump and hose, power connection) at the site to ensure safe transfer of fuel into the generator tank.
- Conducts basic generator power supply site checks (circuit breaker, oil levels, battery conditions,) and air conditioner functionality.
- Records generator run hours, fuel levels before and after refuelling.
- Compiles site reports including access roads that require attention.
- Engages casual workers to carry fuel to inaccessible sites, site cleanliness, and site security issues.
- Recharges ZESA units at all base stations and records opening and closing balances of the units.
- Ensure safe delivery of fuel from pick up points to base station sites.
- Ensure tanker is clean, serviced and properly licensed all the time.
- Accepts and sets off for planned deliveries using FOA system.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 6 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.
- Class 2 Driver’s licence.
- Defensive driving certificate.
- Medical certificate.
- At least 3 years minimum driving experience.
Other
How to Apply
Please apply to: The HR Business Partner; Distributed Power Africa via email to: hr@dpaafrica.com clearly indicating the position “Refuelling Driver” in the subject area.
NB: Only short listed applicants will be responded to
Deadline: 11 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Distributed Power Africa
DPA is a market leader in innovative solar energy solutions. We have operations in Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Part of the Cassava Technologies Group of Companies, Distributed Power Africa (DPA) supplies Commercial and Industrial customers with efficient, green solar energy installations without an initial capital outlay.
Mission: to increase the continent’s uptake of renewable solar energy as a comprehensive and reliable source of power by eliminating the barrier of initial capital outlay, optimizing power usage, and reducing costs.