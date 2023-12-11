Refuelling Driver (Bulawayo)

Job Description

To ensure safe delivery of fuel from pick up points to base stations in the region and to refuel all generators within set key performance indicators so as to ensure set network uptime. The incumbent will be responsible for topping up ZESA recharge units at all base stations so as to ensure set network uptime.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducts all fuel offloading connections (i.e. pump and hose, power connection) at the site to ensure safe transfer of fuel into the generator tank.

Conducts basic generator power supply site checks (circuit breaker, oil levels, battery conditions,) and air conditioner functionality.

Records generator run hours, fuel levels before and after refuelling.

Compiles site reports including access roads that require attention.

Engages casual workers to carry fuel to inaccessible sites, site cleanliness, and site security issues.

Recharges ZESA units at all base stations and records opening and closing balances of the units.

Ensure safe delivery of fuel from pick up points to base station sites.

Ensure tanker is clean, serviced and properly licensed all the time.

Accepts and sets off for planned deliveries using FOA system.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 6 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.

Class 2 Driver’s licence.

Defensive driving certificate.

Medical certificate.

At least 3 years minimum driving experience.

Other

How to Apply

Please apply to: The HR Business Partner; Distributed Power Africa via email to: hr@dpaafrica.com clearly indicating the position “Refuelling Driver” in the subject area.

NB: Only short listed applicants will be responded to