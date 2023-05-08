Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducts all fuel offloading connections (i.e. pump and hose, power connection) at the site to ensure safe transfer of fuel into the generator tank.
- Conducts basic generator power supply site checks (circuit breaker, oil levels, battery conditions,) and air conditioner functionality.
- Records generator run hours, fuel levels before and after refuelling.
- Compiles site reports including access roads that require attention.
- Engages casual workers to carry fuel to inaccessible sites, site cleanliness, and site security issues.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma.
- 2 Years Industry Experience.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/refuelling-driver-x-1-harare/
Deadline: 04 May 2023