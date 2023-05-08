Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducts all fuel offloading connections (i.e. pump and hose, power connection) at the site to ensure safe transfer of fuel into the generator tank.

Conducts basic generator power supply site checks (circuit breaker, oil levels, battery conditions,) and air conditioner functionality.

Records generator run hours, fuel levels before and after refuelling.

Compiles site reports including access roads that require attention.

Engages casual workers to carry fuel to inaccessible sites, site cleanliness, and site security issues.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma.

2 Years Industry Experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/refuelling-driver-x-1-harare/

Deadline: 04 May 2023