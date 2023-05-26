Regional Business Services Manager (Harare)

Job Description

CARE works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice. We are a global leader within a worldwide movement dedicated to ending poverty. We are known everywhere for our unshakable commitment to the dignity of people, and we put women and girls in the center because we know that we cannot overcome poverty until all people have equal rights and opportunities. Our Core Values Commitment describes who we are, what we do, and how we do it. It reflects our Core Values of Transformation, Integrity, Diversity, Excellence, and Equality which serve as a foundation for all that we do. If these values and our mission speak to your personal values and if you are a highly-motivated self-starter with organizational political savvy who likes to help solve problems behind the scenes, read on!

Work Location: Zimbabwe - Harare, Other Possible.

Location: Malawi - Lilongwe.

Expected Trave: up to 30%.

Language Requirement: ENGLISH.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide Business Service operations support and oversight to country offices.

Provide oversight and support to country offices and the region related to finance, procurement, administration, inventory, IT, HR, logistics, etc. concerning their structure, processes and staffing patterns, and work with COs to address any gaps or weaknesses identified.

Regional Business Service Operations review, analysis and improvements

Review, consolidate, and analyze COMFORT reports and provide reports and other information as requested to the IPO Regional and HQ Management to determine trends and challenges faced by the country offices and identity underlying causes and potential solutions.

Conduct periodic CO visits, operational reviews, and ongoing analysis of the country offices' systems, process, personnel and efficiency.

Serve as a network connector and liaison within CARE

Ensure communication and cooperation within the region and between the region and the wider organization around operational issues.

Maintain regular contact with IPO in HQ as well as any appropriate units within CARE USA to facilitate the process of obtaining appropriate assistance when local knowledge or resource is insufficient to solve a problem.

Oversee and support country offices financial planning and performance

Lead the CO and Regional Budget and Mid-year forecast process and manage CO sustainability issues

Business partner with the Regional Finance team based in the Shared Services Center (SSC) with financial management support to the region and country offices as requested

SA RMU business service operations management

Manage the RMU support team, provide all necessary guidance, coaching, counseling and support to excel and succeed in their roles

Ensure that the support team delivers high standard customer services to the RMU staff and various visitors. Control quality of the deliverables.

Monitor the efficiency of the structure and work of support team

Backstopping for county office finance and operations as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Finance / Business Administration or equivalent.

Minimum of 12 years work experience at CO or Regional set up in an INGO.

At least 7 years of experience demonstrating knowledge of bilateral and/or multilateral institutional donor grants and operations management, finance and compliance practices working with and interpreting applicable donor rules and regulations.

Experience with operational process reviews, analyzing data to make decisions.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and problem-solving skills.

Demonstrated knowledge of or professional experience with working in the Southern Africa Region.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3614597191/?alternateChannel=search&refId=vFijwn6RV83nhgY81Y6TIg%3D%3D&trackingId=YXA6vLCefw%2BAzR%2FUG0oKJw%3D%3D

Deadline: 01 June 2023