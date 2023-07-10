Regional Coordinator x4
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancies that have risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).
Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates.
Reports To: Chief Executive Officer.
Station: Masvingo, Mutare, Gweru and Chinhoyi.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The position exists to undertake and coordinate the various regional program operations of ZGC by developing the overall regional strategies that meets the organisation's objectives.
- The job also entails collaborating, liaising and coordinating with other government agencies, business and other relevant stakeholders in order to ensure efficient and effective service delivery.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Gender Studies, Law or any relevant Social Sciences degree.
- Relevant Master's Degree is a must.
- Must have 4-5 years' experience dealing with gender issues.
- Ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders.
- Possess good leadership skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to:
The Chief Executive Officer
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
1st Floor, Pax House
89 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
Harare
Or send to the following email: hr@zgc.co.zw
Deadline: 14 July 2023
Zimbabwe Gender Commission
The Zimbabwe Gender Commission was established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, “hereinafter referred to as the Constitution” and operationalised through the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Act (Chapter 10:31). It;s Mission is to promote and protect gender equality through public education, research, investigations and monitoring.