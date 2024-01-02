Regional Demand Creation Specialist (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Job exists to implement the Integrated Biomedical HIV prevention care and treatment strategy and provide technical support to the IPC teams, to ensure quality demand creation for all clinical services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develops work-plans for demand creation at the regional level.

Supports regional teams to ensure that all planned activities are implemented within set timelines.

Regularly participates in strategic and implementation planning meetings as required.

Assists in compiling, writing, and generating regional level reports for all demand creation activities conducted in the region.

Supports in the development and reviewing of key messages and delivery tools for demand creation.

Participates in developing or revising IEC/promo materials (such as flipcharts, fliers, information booklets and referrals).

Supports the Marketing team (IPC Manager) to develop standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for key demand creation activities.

Participates in the development and review of Training Manuals and schedules.

Works with regional team to ensure adherence to SOPs.

Identifies training needs with the IPC supervisors and develops training plan.

Leads periodic training for both IPC agents and IPC supervisors.

Provides technical oversight and assists the IPC supervisors on the development and processing of mobilizer contracts and payments.

Develops the quantification and distribution of IEC/Promo material requirement on an annual and quarterly basis.

Participates in the periodic review and development of M&E tools for demand creation.

Trains/ Orients supervisors on field assessment and supervision tools for HIV Prevention Officers and Field Service Coordinators.

Utilizes field assessment tools to measure the quality of IPC sessions and supervision.

Monitors the use of MIS tools for demand creation reporting and ensure adherence to set standards.

Monitors demand creation activities and analyses DHIS2 reports to track performance and provide inputs into the improvements for respective region.

Conducts monthly on-the job field supervision and coaching visit to check effectiveness of IPC strategy and tools, communication skills of Community Health Workers, supervision and feedback structure and skill of IPC supervisors.

Initiates monthly deliverables review meetings at regional level to improve supervision and monitoring of the demand creation teams.

Works in close coordination with district teams for planning, implementing, and monitoring of demand generation activities.

Conducts monthly data quality checks for all IPC data in the DHIS2 at regional level.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Health, Social Sciences, Communications, Marketing.

Advanced training in Health communications an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience in HIV/AIDS programming, preferably in Male Circumcision.

Clean class 4 valid for more than two years.

Other

How to Apply

In return, PSH offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSH is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability.

All interested candidates are encouraged to follow the following steps when applying: