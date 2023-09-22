Regional Finance And Administration Assistant x4 (Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo & Gweru)

Collecting and submitting HR documents to and from regional staff to Head Office

Creating, maintaining, and updating the database for community cadres in the Region, coordinating and keeping track of the submission of their time sheets and reports, and supporting the quarterly recruitment of interns by filing recruitment minutes and registers.

Scheduling meetings, minuting, and filing.

Ensuring all office rentals and utilities contracts & payments are up to date.

Attending to minor office repairs & maintenance and communicating major issues to be attended to.

Inspecting Regional assets and properties, tagging them, and ensuring they are adequately secured for safeguarding the assets.

Maintaining the Asset Registers and Office Asset listings, recording all asset acquisitions therein, and submitting a monthly Asset Report to the Finance Manager by the 5th of each month.

Maintaining inventory records, recording all supplies received on stock sheets, and coordinating inventory stock counts for all Clinics and DICs in the Region, submitting a Consolidated Inventory Report to the Finance Manager by the 5th of each month.

Maintaining office equipment to ensure operational efficiency in the offices.

Maintaining and updating the Regional Policies File.

Procurement & Logistics

Coordinate the development of consolidated procurement plans for Regional offices.

Raise procurement requisitions for Regional sites.

Assist to procure and verify workshop venues for Regional workshops, ensuring compliance and value for money.

Coordinate the organization of workshops and conferences for the Region as per guidelines and appropriate venues.

Order office supplies as needed, keep track of inventories, and ensure the office runs efficiently.

Schedule maintenance of program vehicles and liaise with HQ Logistics Officer for backup to ensure adequate transport for programs.

Coordinate monthly fuel requirements for the Region and submit consolidated fuel request to HQ Logistics Officer by the 25th of each month.

Collate and review vehicle log sheets and fuel acquittals for the Region monthly before submission to HQ.

Prepare the monthly Finance & Administration report for the Region by reviewing and consolidating input from all Site Clinics & DICs in the Region and submitting it to the Finance Manager by the 5th of each month.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Degree in Accounting, Business Studies or Administration (where courses on financial management, administration, human resources management were part of the degree curriculum).

At least 1 year experience in finance and administration in the non-governmental or donor sector

Familiarity with donor regulations and administrative procedures in the implementation of donor-assisted projects.

Ability to reconcile and track financial transactions.

Experience with accounting packages and MS Office 365 suite.

Office management and programme support.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Or submit hard copies directly to the Chipinge Site Lead.

Indicate the position and duty station you are applying for in the subject line.

NB: Only short-listed applicants will be contacted. CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply. The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

