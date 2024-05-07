Regional Manager - Grade: E5 (Harare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Media Commission is inviting suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above mentioned post that has arisen at the Commission.

Reports To: Principal Director

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide administrative and operational support to the overall implementation process of Zimbabwe Media Commission programmes in the region.

To come up with yearly budget for Commission activities at the provincial level.

Co-ordinate with potential partners for the implementation of Commission activities and programmes.

Assessment of applications by Media Practitioners for accreditation and registration of mass media services.

Plan and coordinate the engagement between the Commission and its stakeholders.

Receive and transmit complaints to Head office for actioning.

Carry out awareness campaigns in the region on Commission activities and programmes.

Represent the Commission in all Provincial programmes.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Media Studies, Social Sciences or any other relevant qualification

A Master's degree is an added advantage Excellent communication and report writing.

Excellent analytical Stols coupled with good computer skills.

Ability to converse in local languages

Should have abileo organize events and exhibitions.

At least two years experience in a similar role.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications by 12 May 2024 accompanied by certified copies of original certificates qualifications to: