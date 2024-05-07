Regional Manager - Grade: E5 (Harare)
Zimbabwe Media Commission
Job Description
Zimbabwe Media Commission is inviting suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above mentioned post that has arisen at the Commission.
Reports To: Principal Director
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide administrative and operational support to the overall implementation process of Zimbabwe Media Commission programmes in the region.
- To come up with yearly budget for Commission activities at the provincial level.
- Co-ordinate with potential partners for the implementation of Commission activities and programmes.
- Assessment of applications by Media Practitioners for accreditation and registration of mass media services.
- Plan and coordinate the engagement between the Commission and its stakeholders.
- Receive and transmit complaints to Head office for actioning.
- Carry out awareness campaigns in the region on Commission activities and programmes.
- Represent the Commission in all Provincial programmes.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Media Studies, Social Sciences or any other relevant qualification
- A Master's degree is an added advantage Excellent communication and report writing.
- Excellent analytical Stols coupled with good computer skills.
- Ability to converse in local languages
- Should have abileo organize events and exhibitions.
- At least two years experience in a similar role.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications by 12 May 2024 accompanied by certified copies of original certificates qualifications to:
The Director Human Resources
108 Swan Drive Alexandra Park,
Harare
OR
NB. Clearly Indicate on Envelope/Email the post being applied for.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Media Commission
Browse Jobs
The commission was tasked with making recommendations to Government to ensure the future funding of public service media is sustainable, ensures independent editorial oversight and delivers value for money to the public.
Related Jobs
Nash Furnishers
Branch Supervisor (Beitbridge)
Deadline: