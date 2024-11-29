Regional Manager (Southern Region)
Stanbic Bank
Job Description
As Regional Manager, you will be responsible for executing the Personal & Private Banking Country Distribution Channel strategy. You will ensure the achievement of operating income, controllable costs, and client objectives through effective leadership of your coverage teams.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Education: First Degree in Business Commerce.
- 8-10 years in banking or financial services.
- Proven field experience combined with head office exposure.
- In-depth knowledge of banking processes, regulatory requirements, and financial expertise
- Behavioural: Developing Strategies, Directing People, Embracing Change, Empowering Individuals, Establishing Rapport.
- Generating Ideas. Making Decisions, Seizing Opportunities, Team Working
- Technical: Banking Processes & Procedures, Customer Understanding (Consumer Banking), Financial Acumen, Operational Planning. Product and Services Knowledge. Risk Management.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
Stanbic Bank
We’re more than just a bank. We look beyond the financial outcome to create more value socially, economically and environmentally.
As a leading Africa-focused financial services organisation, Africa is our home, and we drive her growth.
