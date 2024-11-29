Pindula|Search Pindula
Stanbic Bank

Regional Manager (Southern Region)

Stanbic Bank
Nov. 30, 2024
Job Description

As Regional Manager, you will be responsible for executing the Personal & Private Banking Country Distribution Channel strategy. You will ensure the achievement of operating income, controllable costs, and client objectives through effective leadership of your coverage teams.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Education: First Degree in Business Commerce.
  • 8-10 years in banking or financial services.
  • Proven field experience combined with head office exposure.
  • In-depth knowledge of banking processes, regulatory requirements, and financial expertise
  • Behavioural: Developing Strategies, Directing People, Embracing Change, Empowering Individuals, Establishing Rapport.
  • Generating Ideas. Making Decisions, Seizing Opportunities, Team Working
  • Technical: Banking Processes & Procedures, Customer Understanding (Consumer Banking), Financial Acumen, Operational Planning. Product and Services Knowledge. Risk Management.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Stanbic Bank

Website
+263 242 759471/83
zimccc@stanbic.com

