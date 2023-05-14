Regional Managers x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the positions which have arisen in Retail Banking Department.

Reporting to the Head Retail Banking, the incumbent will be responsible for providing leadership, planning, and coordination to achieve operational efficiencies, business growth, and the desired customer experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

Retail Banking strategy formulation and implementation.

Sales and business development.

Account relationship management and service delivery.

Financial and Portfolio Risk Management.

Operations Management.

Leadership & Staff Development.

Qualifications and Experience

First Degree in Commerce/Accounting/Business Studies or equivalent business-related degree.

IOBZ Diploma.

5 years retail banking experience at managerial level.

Other

How to Apply

Remuneration: The positions offer an attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Interested candidates should email their applications accompanied with a detailed CV, proof of qualifications and experience to: recruitment@posb.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 20 May 2023