Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (Harare)

Our people come from hugely diverse backgrounds and with a variety of expertise, ranging from HR and finance to advocacy and conservation science. We welcome applications from anyone who believes they can help us create a better future for people and wildlife.

What we do:

We are an independent conservation organization, striving to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and wildlife. From individuals and communities to business and government, we are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Together, we seek to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable.

We are looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic, and highly qualified Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Officer to ensure the timely and qualitative achievement of KAZA Monitoring activities including the Global Program M&E outputs (4, 5) and general monitoring, learning, and adaptive management support, in the project areas in Zimbabwe, Namibia and Zambia. He/she will work as an integral member of the global program team and work in close coordination with all implementing partners. It is also the Regional M&E officer’s responsibility to develop and maintain strong relations with all relevant stakeholders at the regional level and support stakeholder liaison at the national and local level in support of the project's implementation as well as with the primary project partner, WWF Germany, the co-funder, WWF NL and KAZA country offices.

Fixed Term Contract for a period of 12 months

Duties and Responsibilities

Leadership and management of socio-economic community-based monitoring in KAZA:

Ensure the successful integration of community-based socio-economic / livelihood monitoring and tool kit within the project areas in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia in close cooperation and guidance by the SE core group of KIM, the KIM WG in general and by supporting the project M&E staff in the specific countries as well as relevant stakeholders including research entities and communities, Liaise and Coordinate with all relevant institutions and implementing partners to achieve this Livelihood monitoring and ensure sustainability (integration into research institutions or other appropriate partners).

Ensure Data uploading, cleaning and visualization of the data in the KAZA M&E system.

Support the community-based socio-economic / livelihood monitoring in Angola and Botswana (other funding).

Leadership and management of the agroecological monitoring in KAZA:

Ensure a standardized AE/sustainable Agriculture monitoring is developed across KAZA by Integrating the existing monitoring efforts and streamlining these in close coordination with the implementers, communities, KIM WG and other relevant partners.

Facilitate the adoption of an evidence-based adaptive management approach, framed within broadly agreed Theories of Change, in KAZA.

Ensure the implementation of the AE standardized monitoring in the project areas, aligned with agreed Theories of Change and support its good implementation.

Report in regular intervals on the AE monitoring results for policy dialogue and adaptive management to the necessary stakeholders and organise appropriate communication tools, products and events for this.

Coordinate and enable regular and timely feedback to local communities involved in participatory monitoring.

Environmental and Social Safeguards Framework (ESSF) Monitoring:

Support the ESSF activities of the project and ensure that relevant safeguard monitoring is included in the socio-economic and AE monitoring systems in the focal landscapes (project areas).

•Active member of KIM WG, Communication of results:

Lead on all aspects of the SE and AE monitoring within the KAZA M&E system and coordinate all aspects with the KIM WG and partners as appropriate.

Report regularly on M&E results for policy dialogue and adaptive management to the

necessary stakeholders and organize appropriate communication tools and products as well as developing a learning network in KAZA.

Network with all relevant monitoring initiatives in/for KAZA promoting a holistic and coordinated approach.

Liaise with academic/research organizations in KAZA and elsewhere, to further KAZA M&E and Learning.

Planning, implementation and support of the Global program M&E activities:

Carry out planning of M&E with all relevant staff and integrate this into the overall projects Work plans, budgets forecasts

Develop project Monitoring plans with all implementing partners and support their effective and efficient implementation.

Lead the Global program M&E working group and contribute to donor reports on KAZA M&E.

Team member and coordination:

Build a strong sense of teamwork and cooperation amongst all project implementors and partners as well as the ARISE Project team.

Coordinate all M&E with the Regional Coordinator and the KAZA Secretariat as well as KIM WG.

Coordinate closely with WWF Germany on the LU/LC and other relevant M&E activities.

o Actively participate in the PMU and other meetings reporting on progress and planning

o Provide all necessary reporting in a timely and high-quality manner

• Capacity building and learning

o Provide capacity building to the implementing partners, M&E staff, and others to fulfill the project M&E activities and support the KAZA M&E

o Implement the yearly M&E capacity building event

o Lead the M&E working group of the project

o Ensure results of the monitoring are reported back to the local stakeholders especially the communities

Qualifications and Experience

A Master’s degree in geography, environmental sciences, integrated natural resource management, or resource economics.

At least 5 years of professional experience in monitoring natural resources, either socio-economic, community-based monitoring (PRA methods and others), agriculture, and GIS systems.

A working understanding of remote sensing methods and data acquisition, including the ability to make sense of and integrate data collected at multiple scales and sources for adaptive management

Good knowledge of statistical packages and/or GIS software (QGIS, ArcGIS, other).

Required skills and Competencies:

Two or more of the following would also be an advantage:

Experience in working with NGOs, civil society organizations and local communities.

Work experience in the KAZA region. Work experience in the project regions in Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Demonstrated ability to handle complex process and information integration issues,

High self-motivation and self-organisation and teamwork

Proven interpersonal skills and ability to establish and maintain effective working relations with people in a multi-cultural, multi-interest, multi-ethnic environment.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Fluency in English and at least one other language used in the focal countries.

Identifies and aligns with the core values of the WWF organization: Courage, Integrity, Respect & Collaboration.

Other

How to Apply

Email a cover letter and Curriculum Vitae clearly indicating “Regional M&E Officer” in the subject line to: hrmanager@wwf.org.zw. Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and work permit restrictions apply.

Deadline: 06 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message