Regional Sales Agents
CIMAS
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Finds new customers and generate lists of prospective clients in line with Cimas Health Group Sales strategies.
- Engages customers through planned visits, cold calling, and meetings to grow membership base and achieve sales and revenue targets, while engaging the Sales Manager where necessary.
- Interviews prospective clients to obtain data about their financial resources, needs and to discuss any existing coverage.
- Informs the development of competitive sales strategies and recommend medical aid products that offer the type of coverage requested by the prospective clients.
- Coordinates with prospective clients and provide detailed quotes for desired packages and all required information.
- Maintains and updates knowledge on all company products and services.
- Maintains knowledge on all competitor products and services and analyse all advantages and disadvantages for various products.
- Documents and maintains all records of sales activities and provide update reports to the Sales Manager.
- Ensures that medical aid requirements are fulfilled, including the completion of appropriate application forms.
- Explains necessary underwriting requirements to prospective clients.
- The individual should be comfortable with commission based renumeration.
Qualifications and Experience
- Holder of a Degree/Diploma in Sales and Marketing Management or equivalent with 2-4 years of Sales/Marketing and/or Business Development experience in the Medical Aid or Insurance Industry.
- An impressive track record of closing deals.
- Established networks and an ability to influence and communicate at all levels.
- Strong negotiation skills.
- Should display strong market knowledge.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 12 October 2023
CIMAS
Cimas has been Zimbabwe's leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945.
