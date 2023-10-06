Regional Sales Agents

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Finds new customers and generate lists of prospective clients in line with Cimas Health Group Sales strategies.

Engages customers through planned visits, cold calling, and meetings to grow membership base and achieve sales and revenue targets, while engaging the Sales Manager where necessary.

Interviews prospective clients to obtain data about their financial resources, needs and to discuss any existing coverage.

Informs the development of competitive sales strategies and recommend medical aid products that offer the type of coverage requested by the prospective clients.

Coordinates with prospective clients and provide detailed quotes for desired packages and all required information.

Maintains and updates knowledge on all company products and services.

Maintains knowledge on all competitor products and services and analyse all advantages and disadvantages for various products.

Documents and maintains all records of sales activities and provide update reports to the Sales Manager.

Ensures that medical aid requirements are fulfilled, including the completion of appropriate application forms.

Explains necessary underwriting requirements to prospective clients.

The individual should be comfortable with commission based renumeration.

Qualifications and Experience

Holder of a Degree/Diploma in Sales and Marketing Management or equivalent with 2-4 years of Sales/Marketing and/or Business Development experience in the Medical Aid or Insurance Industry.

An impressive track record of closing deals.

Established networks and an ability to influence and communicate at all levels.

Strong negotiation skills.

Should display strong market knowledge.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 12 October 2023