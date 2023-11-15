Pindula|Search Pindula
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

Regional Secretary (Mutare)

Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
Nov. 13, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the above mentioned vacant position on a permanent basis.

The incumbent will report to the Regional Manager-Eastern and will be based at Mutare Coffee Depot.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintains the diary of the Regional Manager.
  • Coordinates regional/departmental meetings and produces minutes.
  • Compiles monthly report for the region.
  • Consolidates stock figures from depots within the region.
  • Coordinates regional office activities.
  • Develops and maintains an up to date filing system.
  • Accounts for petty cash.
  • Types all correspondence for the office.
  • Handles travel arrangements for the Regional Manager.
  • Any other work related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 5 ‘O’ Levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
  • Higher National Diploma in Office Management/Business Management or equivalent.
  • Degree in Office Administration and Technology will be an added advantage.
  • At least three (3) years’ experience in a similar position.

Core Competencies:

  • Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.
  • Ability to work under pressure and/or during odd hours with minimal supervision.
  • Well groomed.
  • Honest, patient, mature, integrity, confidential and tact.
  • Excellent computer skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted internal candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 13 November 2023

Grain Marketing Board (GMB)

Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development established in terms Grain Marketing Act (Chap 18:45). The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stores and distributes farming inputs under the various Government Supported Inputs Distribution programmes.

