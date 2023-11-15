Regional Secretary (Mutare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the above mentioned vacant position on a permanent basis.
The incumbent will report to the Regional Manager-Eastern and will be based at Mutare Coffee Depot.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintains the diary of the Regional Manager.
- Coordinates regional/departmental meetings and produces minutes.
- Compiles monthly report for the region.
- Consolidates stock figures from depots within the region.
- Coordinates regional office activities.
- Develops and maintains an up to date filing system.
- Accounts for petty cash.
- Types all correspondence for the office.
- Handles travel arrangements for the Regional Manager.
- Any other work related duties as assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 ‘O’ Levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
- Higher National Diploma in Office Management/Business Management or equivalent.
- Degree in Office Administration and Technology will be an added advantage.
- At least three (3) years’ experience in a similar position.
Core Competencies:
- Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.
- Ability to work under pressure and/or during odd hours with minimal supervision.
- Well groomed.
- Honest, patient, mature, integrity, confidential and tact.
- Excellent computer skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted internal candidates will be contacted.
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development established in terms Grain Marketing Act (Chap 18:45). The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stores and distributes farming inputs under the various Government Supported Inputs Distribution programmes.