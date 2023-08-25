Regional Source to Pay (S2P) Market Operations Manager

Job Description

The Source to Pay (S2P) Market Operations role plays an integral part of the Commercial Experience (ComEx) organisation – at the heartbeat of Unilever, having a future fit operation, focus on Resilience, Fuel for Growth, and managing Future growth within our evolving organisation.

Globally we manage over 60k vendors across more than 82 markets supporting our key business groups – Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Homecare, Nutrition, and Ice cream, through the UniOps organisation.

Our Markets S2P role enables deployment of experience solutions and key transformation programmes and are the glue between Procurement and Suppliers helping execute sourcing activities for indirect items such as MBS, Capex, MRO and Logistics.