Locations:

Regional Office, South Africa

Rothe Green Fields, Lesotho

National Office, Malawi

Lusaka, Zambia

Harare, Zimbabwe

Reporting to the Regional Sponsorship Transformation and Child Protection Lead at the Southern Africa Regional Office, the Regional Sponsorship Quality Assurance Specialist provides strategic support and technical leadership to the region focused on implementing World Vision sponsorship priorities and deliverables. The Regional Sponsorship Quality Assurance Specialist is critical in establishing and maintaining effective and efficient sponsorship business systems and operational procedures; effective data management and use; and sufficient Field Office (FO) capacity for their implementation. The position provides leadership in monitoring progress against plans and operational support in sponsorship business processes, business systems capability, sponsorship management, and quality assurance, support for the delivery of sponsor engagement features, and risk management and mitigation. This position also ensures solid engagement with FOs and Global Centre technical teams to ensure the provision of support to the FOs for stronger and excellent sponsorship management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Lead and support RO Data Analytics and Operational Integration

Child participation & business processes: Lead strategic Regional-level efforts for strong child participation and ongoing quality improvement of sponsorship business processes and deliverables for stronger child participation, including sponsor engagement features, in close coordination with the FO Sponsorship Lead.

Data analytics:

Lead Regional-level sponsorship data analyses effort to inform strategic coordination, ongoing business process improvement, and capacity building efforts across offices in the region.

Coordinate with the Regional Office (RO) Sponsorship Lead to provide RO and FO with strategic sponsorship analytical information.

Develop reports to influence RO and FO leadership decision making and strategic choices in regard to sponsorship operations.

Strategic engagement for stronger programmatic and operational integration: Support Regional Sponsorship Lead in connection, collaboration, and establish strategic partnerships with Regional technical teams e.g. MEAL, CESP, safeguarding, child protection, education, health, gender equity and social inclusion, livelihoods, and environmental sustainability/climate action, etc. that enables stronger programmatic and operational integration.

Leadership and Support in Sponsorship Business Systems Capability

Business Systems and Operational Capacity Building

Lead the implementation of Field Office capacity building effort focusing on operational aspects and business systems support in coordination with GC Sponsorship and WV Global Technology and Digital Solutions (GTD), specifically on:

Sponsorship Operations indicators [SOI] (systems, database, reporting) Sponsorship 2.0, sponsor features, and other rich media Horizon HOPE Horizon desktop and mobile applications.

Lead ongoing review of FO operations for identification of support needs and Lead provision of the needed support with GC teams (Sponsorship, WVGTD, others).

Lead consistent review of the various sponsorship systems databases, users’ understanding, databases usage and performance, and lead with the Regional Sponsorship Lead on urgent action items, risks, and any issue requiring escalation.

Assist in the development, testing and application of capacity building and operational resources relevant to all sponsorship business systems in coordination with global sponsorship teams.

Conduct Field Office sponsorship capacity review and develop capacity building plans in consultation with the National Office Sponsorship Managers/Directors.

Provide Business Systems and Operational Support

Facilitate and adequately support the enhanced utilisation of Horizon HOPE in alignment with global and regional sponsorship strategic objectives and priorities.

Coordinate with WVGTD-SSS technical support group (Helpdesk) in resolving issues raised by Field Offices and/or Area Programmes’ sponsorship business systems operations.

Facilitates the implementation of new business systems initiatives and digital transformations through capacity building of Field Office staff in coordination with the Regional Sponsorship Lead.

Review Field Offices’ inputs to Service Operations Indicators (SOI) databases for timeliness, completeness and accuracy, as well as operational trends indicating performance, risks, opportunities and needs for support.

Design mechanism to improve FO’s effective use of sponsorship business systems to support strong performance across Field Offices.

Provide Sponsorship Management and Quality Assurance

Sponsorship Operations

Lead field offices’ Rich Media/Sponsorship 2.0 annual planning process in coordination with GC Sponsorship.

Provide subject matter expertise and inputs to sponsorship elements of FO plans, annual operating/business plans that will ensure strong integration of sponsorship operations.

Provide key inputs for the improvement of safeguarding, child engagement and participation integration in sponsorship processes.

Provide technical guidance to National Offices during the annual and ongoing data quality processes.

Guide the roll out of the sponsorship quality framework in the National Offices.

Lead the roll out and continuous utilisation of child sponsorship capacity-building framework.

Lead the Regional sponsorship technical support network.

Participate and contribute to the Regional and partnership networks and workgroups developing their understanding, engagement and action on sponsorship services.

Support Regional Sponsorship Lead to generate, review, and ensure Regional and field offices’ leadership visibility of regional level periodic status/progress reports on sponsorship and Registered Children well-being.

Quality Assurance:

Lead the ongoing review of periodic sponsorship services and programming operations reports to identify performance, risks, opportunities and needs for support. Some of these reports are: GNOD, SOI and monthly exception reports.

Establish Regional quality assurance support mechanism and oversee the fulfilment of the agreed RC portfolio by the National Offices including supply of registered child data and quality rich media to Support Offices.

Lead the timely submission of Regional monthly and quarterly SOI reports to Regional Sponsorship Lead.

Ensure appropriate reports are received from relevant GC teams and preliminary consolidation is done for analysis and finalization before sharing with the Regional Sponsorship Lead.

Manage the gathering and the preliminary progress reports for major regional sponsorship projects and provide support to National Offices in their implementation where necessary e.g. Managing Sponsorship for Excellence (MS4E), Sponsorship Basic Training (SBT) roll-out, adjustment to Child Monitoring Standard implementation, as well as other implementation e.g. Horizon Hope, LeapFrog, implementation of modified Partnership Sponsorship Standards.

With the Regional Sponsorship Lead, coordinate planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of regional sponsorship capacity building initiatives.

Influence FOs to implement functional and management actions related to sponsorship reports and analytics. Monitor and report on progress against corrective and management actions.

Lead identifications and reviews of business process in FO/As where specific challenges have been identified with respect to the SOI and/or Sponsorship standards.

Provide Leadership and Support in Supporter Engagement and Sponsor Features

Lead the engagement across FOs and relevant GC teams to ensure FO’ teams understanding of requirements and business processes/systems, as well as utilisation and access to business support mechanism to deliver supporter engagement deliverables.

Lead support including capacity building events for National Offices in the region in regards to delivery of supporter engagement deliverables in timely manner in collaboration with GC and FO teams.

Lead supporter engagement targeting between Support Offices and National Offices.

Support planning and quality assurance process for rich media working in coordination with GC team.

Monitor the monthly submission of the supporter engagement production against the annual plan.

Collaborate with Global Centre to raise the voice of the field teams and influence global direction.

Support documentation and sharing of lessons learnt and best practices.

Coordinate National Offices’ timely and quality inputs to designs of sponsor features (APR, Christmas/Greeting Cards and Child Engagement Worksheets).

Lead Application Learning events with National Offices prior to roll-out of major sponsor features process.

Support National Offices in the supporter engagement test and pilots.

Technical Support of Functional Risk Management and Mitigation

Develop and maintain list of most common sponsorship risks with suggested mitigation strategies

Participate in pre-audit meetings to support auditors, as needed.

Support the monitoring of Field Office International audits including reports, management action plans and status updates working closely with National Offices.

Lead and provide structured and ongoing technical follow-up support to the National Offices with poor sponsorship performance.

Provides technical leadership and support for monitoring and addressing on-going risk management processes assuring accountability, transparency and integrity to children, programme communities and sponsors.

Follow-up audit by ongoing monitoring and review of sponsorship performance report specifically on the issues identified during the audit. Coordinate with Regional Sponsorship Lead to provide the necessary technical support to the FO.

Work with FO Sponsorship Leads and NO sponsorship staff to support AP and ensure timely review and provision of sponsorship analytics and RC data on key risk factors, and support FO to take appropriate actions.

Lead Sponsorship 3.O partnership priority initiative

Strategically plan for capacity building of Sponsorship 3.0 and sponsorship basics including Walking with Volunteers, SBT4 DP, digital literacy for FOs.

Map FOs capacities and identify challenges to address with a focus on digital literacy/champions.

Align, be strategic and involved in communication on Sponsorship 3.0.

Ensure "contextualization" and continue to push for field offices to consider, for example, age, disability, region/country, capacity.

Participate in development and contextualization of Quality Assurance Framework simplification of process that supports FOs proactively.

Focus on supporting FOs in child-led processes (simple and practical) working with adolescents more practically.

Support fragility platform to have ongoing view and updates on child sponsorship in fragility.

Support implementation of SEED (Simplification Efficiency Enabled by Digital )projects with FOs in collaboration with the GC Sponsorship Operations and Engagement team

Support business implementation and change management of SEED efforts with necessary business process changes and data quality assurance processes

Support scale-out of the sponsorship field operating model as a multi-year change process strengthening integration of sponsorship in frontline staff and volunteers’ roles

Support integration of sponsorship in the SEED components relating to programme planning and monitoring including tracking and ongoing reporting of RC inclusion and participation

Provide support to the development of quality assurance frameworks and mechanisms to ensure that the change processes including data have quality and are aligned with Regional and global principles and standards.

Support National Offices in the supporter engagement test and pilots.

Qualifications and Experience

Leadership: At least 12 years’ experience in development work, out of which at least 5 years in leading a team at country or Regional level. World Vision Child Sponsorship Model.

In depth understanding and experience in Child Sponsorship and its contribution to children’s well-being and impact.

At least 7 years’ experience of supervising/managing sponsorship at country or cluster level.

Demonstrated competencies in sponsorship management, especially on sponsorship business processes and systems and Sponsorship quality Assurance.

Systems Knowledge, Skills and Technical Abilities:

Excellent understanding and Technical Knowledge of programmatic design and operationalization of Horizon Hope

Technical Knowledge of sponsorship Data sets and data interpretation in Horizon and other sources e.g. Power BI

Technical skills in focusing Horizon and other existing systems through an impact lens for more effective Analysis.

Technical knowledge in Child Sponsorship Mobile application and supporter engagement features.

Demonstrable and effective Verbal and Written Communication skills.

Development work.

Strategic and in-depth understanding and experience in development program approach

Field Office work experience in Child Sponsorship and/ or development projects.

Demonstrated community and staff facilitation skills, facilitation of training programmes, and partnering.

Preferred Knowledge and Qualifications:

University degree in management or a social science field or other relevant area

Fluency in spoken and written English, Fluency in spoken and written French and/or Portuguese is an advantage.

In-depth knowledge of sponsorship policies, framework, business systems and processes.

Knowledge of various technical sectors of development particularly DME, safeguarding/child protection, education, primary health care, micro enterprises development, etc.

Knowledge of community development, local partnering.

Travel and/or Work Environment Requirement:

The position requires ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 40% of the time.

Language Requirements:

Fluency in written and spoken English, required.

Fluency in written and spoken French and/or Portuguese desired.

World Vision International – Southern Africa Region is both an equal opportunity employer and a Christian organization. We conduct recruitment without regard to race, ancestry, national origin, age, sex or gender (including gender identity and gender expression), marital status, parental or pregnancy status, or disability of an otherwise qualified individual. We take a firm stance against racism, discrimination, and harassment and foster an environment where people with a multiplicity of personal characteristics are embraced and valued.

As a reflection of our commitment to equity and equal pay for all, if a candidate meets all the minimum requirements of the role, we hire at a minimum of the midpoint of the salary scale.

