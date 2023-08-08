Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Regional Supply Chain Coordinator (Harare)
Job Description
The Regional Supply Chain Coordinator will provide regional level technical supply chain leadership, guidance and support to Countries in the region (procurement, logistics, fleet management) and capacity building of Country Office (CO) supply chain teams to ensure effective and efficient supply chain activities in support of CAREs program delivery and impact. The role will also ensure that supply chain related risks are managed effectively and performance of COs is well managed through agreed KPIs. In addition, the role will ensure adequate supply chain talent is in place in country offices by supporting COs in talent identification, recruitment and onboarding on a short term basis (TDY) to support humanitarian scale up and developmental resources are in key roles. The role will also be responsible for ensuring adequate CO and regional inputs to the development of solutions as part of the Supply Chain Transformation Project and in the implementation planning and successful rollout of the resulting initiatives and solutions.
Employee Duration : Full-Time
Duties and Responsibilities
- Technical leadership, guidance, Supply chain technical leadership, guidance, advice, and support to COs.
- Provide subject matter expertise in supply chain and other key strategies/ resources/ documents to ensure our work is guided by the most updated policies, procedures, and templates.
- Review and interpret in simple terms procurement requirements for specific donors and provide guidance to country office teams to ensure full compliance with donor requirements.
- Promote a culture of planning in CO by ensuring that all COs have consolidated procurement plans that are reviewed and updated on regular basis (at least quarterly).
- Promote learning, identify and share the best practices in supply chain management and areas requiring business process improvements.
- In consultation with AMS provide advisory solutions to ensure adherence to donor regulations in supply chain management with an emphasis on maximizing resources and obtaining overall best value.
- Keep up to date with CARE’s emerging supply chain trends, strategies and approaches and contribute proactively towards the Supply Chain Transformation Project and high quality implementation and organizational change processes.
- Support country office to identify and develop sourcing strategies including mapping of local and international suppliers; ensure due diligence process is conducted before engaging the vendors through framework agreements.
- Support the development of global policies and procedures and ensure that country specific logistics (warehousing, inventory management, distribution and asset management) and fleet management policies that fit for purpose for all COs in the region, customizing where this may be required in specific exceptional circumstances.
- Support country teams develop vehicle disposal and replacement plans.
- Participate in new program kick off meetings when required.
- Country Office teams Capacity Building, Mentorship, and Development
- Provide support to CO supply chain teams to ensure all staff understand and able to perform their roles.
- CO Support in recruitment, onboarding of new staff in supply chain (deployment may be required in exceptional cases).
- As may be required carry out staff orientation and training for all staff involved in procurement including program staff, Procurement Committees and CO senior management.
- Humanitarian Scale-up Supply chain support.
- Develop and maintain regional supply chain talent pool that serves immediate surge needs and offer opportunity for continuous growth and professional development. (deployment may be required in exceptional cases).
- Link as appropriate external resource partners with COs to enhance CARE’s surge support if required.
- Risk Management, Performance Management and Reporting
- Implement and tracking of supply chain KPIs, taking remedial action on performance when required.
- Management of supply chain related risks; ensure mitigation measures and recommendations are fully implemented.
- Review Country vehicle monthly reports and management cost analysis to support Country teams in strategic decision-making process.
- Coordinate that CO annual vendor review process, annual property review and reconciliation, review reports submitted by COs on quarterly and annual basis
- Escalate program support bottleneck issues as identified and need attention from other parts of the organization during the response that cannot be managed within the CO.
- Perform other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Master’s degree in Supply Chain / Business Administration/ Finance, or similar fields or relevant practical experience in similar role
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in CO and / or regional field in program support areas (procurement, administration, and logistics)
- Strong public relations and teamwork skills and network building; good communication and facilitation skills; excellent written and spoken English; proven forward planning and strategic skills; good training and facilitation skills, good analysis, and negotiation skills.
- Decisiveness – the skill and ability to arrive at a disaster site, quickly assess the situation, and make decisions that will move CARE operation forward with little or no guidance from headquarters.
- Ability to work independently as well as in a team setting; set priorities for self and team, and ensure these priorities are addressed.
- Ability to envision the broader macro picture of emergency operations when developing strategic policies, procedures, and guidelines and yet able to maintain a handle on the specific micro detail of operational setup when deployed to the field.
- Ability to keep focused on the overall CARE strategy while developing actions that are sensitive to cultural, gender and political realities of the workplace.
- Ability to work under stressful and sometimes risky conditions.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://phg.tbe.taleo.net/phg02/ats/careers/v2/applyRequisition?org=CAREUSA&cws=52&rid=6601
Starting salaries are based on internal equity, candidate experience, and the cost of labor where the job is based. Salaries listed only apply to jobs based in the US.
