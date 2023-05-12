Pindula|
Registered Counselling Psychologists x2

May. 18, 2023
Job Description

At World Mental Resilience Programs we are looking for Registered Counseling Psychologists to join our team and help our clients live better lives by helping them develop problem-solving skills to address depression, anxiety among many emotional challenges. Counseling Psychologists will build relationships with clients by listening and assisting them in developing habits that improve their lives and overcome stress, anxiety, and behavioral disorders in supporting the company’s mental health solutions and services; family programs, school programs, workplace programs, community programs as well as the company’s membership services. The psychologists shall collaborate with the company’s social workers, life coaches and the sociologists in promoting and facilitation of primary prevention, risk reduction and harm reduction of mental health breakdowns as well as to tailor design, develop, implement and review mental health solutions and services for individuals, families, schools, companies, organisations and institutions. They shall also perform crisis intervention, activity planning, and community building, among many other responsibilities to ensure the health and safety of clients of World Mental Resilience Programs worldwide.

Location: Bulawayo

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Counselling and Therapy.
  • Promoting workplace mental health.
  • Promoting family mental health.
  • Promoting school mental health.
  • Promoting community mental health.
  • Schedule clients consultations to help build patient relationships.
  • Assess clients and identify their problems.
  • Create and employ treatment plans.
  • Evaluate clients’ undergoing treatment and adjust wellness plans as needed.
  • Record clients’ information and manage confidential files.
  • Designing, developing, implementing and reviewing workplace mental health policies, strategies and action plans.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Registered with Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe and holder of a valid practicing certificate issued by Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
  • Minimum of five (5) years proven work experience as a Registered Counseling Psychologist or similar role.
  • Master of Science in Counselling Psychology Degree or relevant.
  • Strong observational skills and attention to detail.
  • Exceptional interpersonal skills.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication.
  • Empathy and sensitivity when dealing with patients.
  • Highly analytical mindset.
  • Good diagnostic and problem-solving skills.
  • Relevant training and/or certifications as a Counseling Psychologist.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Lik: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvBvkWTpxvQTmGl3z_9EohvpZw76jaQapugUrUw9h4PIgfUg/viewform

Deadline: 18 May 2023

World Mental Resilience Programs

World Mental Resilience Program (WMRP) was founded and formed as a response to the cognitive incapacitation and self-reliance incapacitation of the communities in developing countries in the face of rising cases of mental health breakdowns. The effects of the financial instabilities in developing countries and the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown measures saw skyrocketing unemployment statistics, loss of business and income generating opportunities in a wider scale.

World Mental Resilience Programs offer skills based, early-intervention training programs that mobilise and empower communities by equipping people with the knowledge and confidence to recognise, connect and respond to someone experiencing a mental health problem or a mental health crisis

Address: 3010 Cnr Huggins and Hlangabeza Road Luveve Church of Christ Building Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Website: www.wmrprograms.com

