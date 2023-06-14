Registered General Nurse/ Midwife (Victoria Falls)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position of Registered General Nurse/ Midwife that has arisen at Nectacare Private Limited in Victoria Falls. Reporting to the Medical Doctor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To provide midwifery care services
- To render health care services effectively and efficiently,
- To examine and monitor pregnant women.
- To care for and assist women in labour.
- To ensure the mother is taught the proper method of breastfeeding.
- To give injections, drugs, infusions, and transfusions as ordered by Medical Doctor, with accurate recording.
- Accounting for supplied stocks at the end of each shift.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in General Nursing.
- Diploma in Midwifery.
- Counselling certificate or diploma will be an added advantage.
- Valid Practicing Certificate from the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
- 3 years post qualification experience in nursing with midwifery experience.
- Good communication skills.
- Good customer care skills.
- Excellent supervisory skills.
- The ability to work under pressure with little or no supervision in emergency situations.
- Commitment to handling private and confidential information with a high degree of professionalism.
How to Apply
All interested qualified and experienced candidates with the above-mentioned pre-requisites must email their current CVs, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications, stating the current and expected remuneration details to: hr@cellinsurance.co.zw. Victoria Falls and Hwange residents are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 20 June 2023
Cell Insurance Group
Cell Insurance Company offers a diverse and innovative range of risk financing solutions for all types of clients.
