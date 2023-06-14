Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Cell Insurance Group

Registered General Nurse/ Midwife (Victoria Falls)

Cell Insurance Group
Jun. 20, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position of Registered General Nurse/ Midwife that has arisen at Nectacare Private Limited in Victoria Falls. Reporting to the Medical Doctor.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To provide midwifery care services
  • To render health care services effectively and efficiently,
  • To examine and monitor pregnant women.
  • To care for and assist women in labour.
  • To ensure the mother is taught the proper method of breastfeeding.
  • To give injections, drugs, infusions, and transfusions as ordered by Medical Doctor, with accurate recording.
  • Accounting for supplied stocks at the end of each shift.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in General Nursing.
  • Diploma in Midwifery.
  • Counselling certificate or diploma will be an added advantage.
  • Valid Practicing Certificate from the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
  • 3 years post qualification experience in nursing with midwifery experience.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Good customer care skills.
  • Excellent supervisory skills.
  • The ability to work under pressure with little or no supervision in emergency situations.
  • Commitment to handling private and confidential information with a high degree of professionalism.

Other

How to Apply

All interested qualified and experienced candidates with the above-mentioned pre-requisites must email their current CVs, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications, stating the current and expected remuneration details to: hr@cellinsurance.co.zw. Victoria Falls and Hwange residents are encouraged to apply.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 20 June 2023

Cell Insurance Group

Cell Insurance Company offers a diverse and innovative range of risk financing solutions for all types of clients.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Senior/ Assistant Registrar

Deadline:
National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ)
National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ)

Registered General Nurse x4 (Mutare, Gweru & Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)

Senior Strategic Information Evaluation (SIE) Officer (Harare)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Doctor (Harare)

Deadline:
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)

2024 Intake: Advanced Diploma In Midwifery Training For January, May & September Courses (One Year)

Deadline:
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)

2024 Intake: Advanced Diploma In Neonatal Intensive Care And Pediatric Nurse Training Course (18 Months)

Deadline:
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)

2024 Intake: Diploma In Operating Theatre Nurse Training Course (One Year)

Deadline:
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic

Resident Physiotherapist (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback