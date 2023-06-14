Registered General Nurse/ Midwife (Victoria Falls)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position of Registered General Nurse/ Midwife that has arisen at Nectacare Private Limited in Victoria Falls. Reporting to the Medical Doctor.

Duties and Responsibilities

To provide midwifery care services

To render health care services effectively and efficiently,

To examine and monitor pregnant women.

To care for and assist women in labour.

To ensure the mother is taught the proper method of breastfeeding.

To give injections, drugs, infusions, and transfusions as ordered by Medical Doctor, with accurate recording.

Accounting for supplied stocks at the end of each shift.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in General Nursing.

Diploma in Midwifery.

Counselling certificate or diploma will be an added advantage.

Valid Practicing Certificate from the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

3 years post qualification experience in nursing with midwifery experience.

Good communication skills.

Good customer care skills.

Excellent supervisory skills.

The ability to work under pressure with little or no supervision in emergency situations.

Commitment to handling private and confidential information with a high degree of professionalism.

Other

How to Apply

All interested qualified and experienced candidates with the above-mentioned pre-requisites must email their current CVs, certified copies of educational and professional qualifications, stating the current and expected remuneration details to: hr@cellinsurance.co.zw. Victoria Falls and Hwange residents are encouraged to apply.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Feedback