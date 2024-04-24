Registered General Nurse (RGN) (Harare)

Job Description

The purpose of the job is to promote and restore patients’ health by completing the nursing process; collaborating with specialists and multidisciplinary team members; providing physical and psychological support to patients.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifies patient care requirements to determine health challenges and basic treatment needs.

Coordinates and advises doctors and/or specialists of patient needs.

Establishes a compassionate environment by providing physical, emotional and psychological support to patients.

Orders patients’ condition, diet and religion specific meals.

Ensures patients have taken their meals and/or are fed.

Monitors, measures and administers patient treatment as prescribed by doctors/specialist.

Assures quality of care by adhering to nursing standards.

Records patients’ outcomes.

Highlights patient cases needing further investigation.

Turns over patient beds as per set guidelines.

Maintains nursing supplies inventory.

Ensures medication is adequately and timeously stored.

Checks and replenishes emergency trolley.

Maintains safe and clean working environment by complying with nursing procedures, rules and regulations.

Completes handover/takeover reports at the end of daily shifts.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels.

Diploma in General Nursing.

Valid Practicing Certificate.

Three (3) years’ experience as a Registered General Nurse.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with relevant qualifications and experience should forward their applications in writing with detailed C.Vs including certified copies of professional and academic certificates not later than the th of to: Email: hr@stanneshospital.co.zw

Deadline: 24 April 2024