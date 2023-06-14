Registered General Nurse x4 (Mutare, Gweru & Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
- Reporting To: Mobile Team Leader
- Period: Five-year Fixed Term Contract
- Branch Vacancy: Mutare (1), Gweru (1) & Harare (2)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performing venesection on blood donors.
- Collecting samples for laboratory tests.
- Performing plasma exchange procedures.
- Compiling periodic (daily, weekly and monthly or as needed) sectional reports for decision making.
- Ordering consumables.
- Inducting and capacitating staff.
- Validating and verifying equipment.
- Checking the integrity of blood bags.
- Reporting vehicle/equipment faults/breakdowns.
- Counselling blood donors (pre and post donation) referring complex cases for further management.
- Bleeding clients for paternity test samples.
- Inducting Peer Promoters on the blood donation process.
- Performing apheresis donation procedures.
- Conducting blood donation process talks at the collection site.
- Conducting pre-donation screening according to set procedures.
- Verifying donor identity before bleeding, recording donor information and correct allocation and labeling of blood donation bags.
- Giving appropriate donor care after bleeding, issuing of donor incentives and newsletters (Thank-you letters).
- Identifying and managing all adverse reactions on blood donors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/ Diploma in Nursing.
- A qualification in Counselling.
- Valid practicing certificate.
- Have at least 2 years' experience in a similar position.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their application letters stating preferred branch, certified academic and professional certificates and CVs to: hr@nbsz.co.zw addressed to:
The Human Capital Officer
National Blood Service Zimbabwe
P O Box A101, Avondale
HARARE
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 19 June 2023
National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ)
Browse Jobs
The National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) is the organisation that provides blood and related services for transfusion in Zimbabwe.
Related Jobs
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Senior/ Assistant Registrar
Deadline:
Cell Insurance Group
Registered General Nurse/ Midwife (Victoria Falls)
Deadline:
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Senior Strategic Information Evaluation (SIE) Officer (Harare)
Deadline:
CIMAS
Doctor (Harare)
Deadline:
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
2024 Intake: Advanced Diploma In Midwifery Training For January, May & September Courses (One Year)
Deadline:
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
2024 Intake: Advanced Diploma In Neonatal Intensive Care And Pediatric Nurse Training Course (18 Months)
Deadline:
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
2024 Intake: Diploma In Operating Theatre Nurse Training Course (One Year)
Deadline:
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Resident Physiotherapist (Harare)
Deadline: