Registered General Nurse x4 (Mutare, Gweru & Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Reporting To: Mobile Team Leader

Period: Five-year Fixed Term Contract

Branch Vacancy: Mutare (1), Gweru (1) & Harare (2)

Duties and Responsibilities

Performing venesection on blood donors.

Collecting samples for laboratory tests.

Performing plasma exchange procedures.

Compiling periodic (daily, weekly and monthly or as needed) sectional reports for decision making.

Ordering consumables.

Inducting and capacitating staff.

Validating and verifying equipment.

Checking the integrity of blood bags.

Reporting vehicle/equipment faults/breakdowns.

Counselling blood donors (pre and post donation) referring complex cases for further management.

Bleeding clients for paternity test samples.

Inducting Peer Promoters on the blood donation process.

Performing apheresis donation procedures.

Conducting blood donation process talks at the collection site.

Conducting pre-donation screening according to set procedures.

Verifying donor identity before bleeding, recording donor information and correct allocation and labeling of blood donation bags.

Giving appropriate donor care after bleeding, issuing of donor incentives and newsletters (Thank-you letters).

Identifying and managing all adverse reactions on blood donors.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/ Diploma in Nursing.

A qualification in Counselling.

Valid practicing certificate.

Have at least 2 years' experience in a similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their application letters stating preferred branch, certified academic and professional certificates and CVs to: hr@nbsz.co.zw addressed to:

The Human Capital Officer

