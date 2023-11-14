Registered General Nurse x5
City Of Masvingo
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced people to fill the above posts that have arisen in the Health Services Department.
- Salary Grade: 12
- Reports To: Sister in Charge
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing clinical health sendees in the Out Patient Department
- Provision of Family and Child Health Services.
- Active search of diseases under surveillance.
- Provision of 01 ART sendees.
- Any other duties assigned by the Sister In Charge or Matron.
Qualifications and Experience
- Have five (5) “O” Levels including English Language & Science possession of Mathematics is an added advantage.
- A holder of a General Nurses’ Diploma.
- Be currently registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
- Experience in Managing COVID-19 cases and / or having worked in any Local Authority setting is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications addressed to the Town Clerk, together with a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates to reach the undersigned through posting or hand delivery on or before 24 November 2023.
Municipal Offices
P.O. Box 17
MASVINGO
Eng. E. Mukaratirwa
TOWN CLERK
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
City Of Masvingo
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
City Of Masvingo
Registered General Nurse/Midwife x10
Deadline:
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
Pharmacist (Harare)
Deadline:
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
Pharmacy Technician (Harare)
Deadline:
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
Dispensary Assistant (Harare)
Deadline:
Westgate Industrial Training College
Nurse (Bulawayo)
Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Technician/Senior Technician: Biochemistry x2
Deadline:
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
Staff Development Fellow: Department of Community Medicine
Deadline: