Registered General Nurse x5

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced people to fill the above posts that have arisen in the Health Services Department.

Salary Grade: 12

Reports To: Sister in Charge

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing clinical health sendees in the Out Patient Department

Provision of Family and Child Health Services.

Active search of diseases under surveillance.

Provision of 01 ART sendees.

Any other duties assigned by the Sister In Charge or Matron.

Qualifications and Experience

Have five (5) “O” Levels including English Language & Science possession of Mathematics is an added advantage.

A holder of a General Nurses’ Diploma.

Be currently registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

Experience in Managing COVID-19 cases and / or having worked in any Local Authority setting is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications addressed to the Town Clerk, together with a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates to reach the undersigned through posting or hand delivery on or before 24 November 2023.

Municipal Offices