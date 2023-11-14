Registered General Nurse/Midwife x10
City Of Masvingo
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced people to fill the above posts that have arisen in the Health Sendees Department.
- Salary Grade: 12.
- Reports To: Sister in Charge.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provision of Antenatal care and Postnatal care sendees.
- Provision of PMTCT, HIV testing and counseling sendees.
- Providing clinical health services in the Out Patient Department.
- Close monitoring of clients admitted in labour ward.
- Early identification of complications and referrals.
- Provide basic emergency.
- Neonatal and obstetric care.
- Provision of infection control measures in labour ward.
- Compilation of statistics and report writing.
- Provision of OI/ART sendees. Provision of EPl services.
- Any other duties assigned by the Sister in Charge or Matron.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 “O” Levels including English Language & a Science subject possession of Mathematics will be an added advantage.
- A General Nurses’ Diploma.
- Be currently registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
- Diploma in Midwifery.
- At least 3 years experience Post Midwifery qualifications.
Other
How to Apply
Applications addressed to the Town Clerk, together with a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates to reach the undersigned through posting or hand delivery on or before 24 November 2023.
Municipal Offices
P.O. Box 17
MASVINGO
Eng. E. Mukaratirwa
TOWN CLERK
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

