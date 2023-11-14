Pindula|Search Pindula
City Of Masvingo

Registered General Nurse/Midwife x10

City Of Masvingo
Nov. 24, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced people to fill the above posts that have arisen in the Health Sendees Department.

  • Salary Grade: 12.
  • Reports To: Sister in Charge.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Provision of Antenatal care and Postnatal care sendees.
  • Provision of PMTCT, HIV testing and counseling sendees.
  • Providing clinical health services in the Out Patient Department.
  • Close monitoring of clients admitted in labour ward.
  • Early identification of complications and referrals.
  • Provide basic emergency.
  • Neonatal and obstetric care.
  • Provision of infection control measures in labour ward.
  • Compilation of statistics and report writing.
  • Provision of OI/ART sendees. Provision of EPl services.
  • Any other duties assigned by the Sister in Charge or Matron.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 “O” Levels including English Language & a Science subject possession of Mathematics will be an added advantage.
  • A General Nurses’ Diploma.
  • Be currently registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
  • Diploma in Midwifery.
  • At least 3 years experience Post Midwifery qualifications.

Other

How to Apply

Applications addressed to the Town Clerk, together with a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of certificates to reach the undersigned through posting or hand delivery on or before 24 November 2023.

Municipal Offices

P.O. Box 17

MASVINGO

Eng. E. Mukaratirwa

TOWN CLERK

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

City Of Masvingo

